Packers' Aaron Jones hit with two-game suspension, will miss pivotal game against Vikings

When the Green Bay Packers open up their season at home against the Bears and Vikings, they'll be shorthanded. On Tuesday, Packers running back Aaron Jones was suspended two games for violating the league's substances of abuse policy. He'll be eligible to return before the Packers' Week 3 game against the Redskins, and he's allowed to partake in the preseason.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the suspension stems from Jones' arrest last October when he was pulled over and admitted that he had smoked marijuana. Jones later pleaded no contest to a marijuana-related charge.

Jones, a fifth-round pick in 2017, broke out during his rookie season with 448 yards and four touchdowns on 81 carries (5.5 yards per carry) and is expected to serve an important role in the Packers' backfield during the coming season. Still, the Packers are at least well equipped to deal with his absence considering Jones likely would've functioned as just one part of a backfield by committee with Ty Montgomery also taking on a substantial role. Without Jones, Montgomery could handle more of the carries coming out of the backfield. Jamaal Williams, who tallied 556 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns last year, could also seen an increased workload.

It's a tough break for the Packers, though, considering how their schedule shakes out. Without Jones -- probably their best pure runner -- the Packers should be able to handle the up-and-coming Bears at home, but they'll be tested against a Vikings team that won the NFC North a year ago and then went out and upgraded their quarterback situation by signing Kirk Cousins this offseason. It'll only be a Week 2 game, but it might just be one of the Packers' most important games of the season as they look to climb their way back to the top of the division.

Obviously, so long as Aaron Rodgers is healthy and playing, the Packers will have a chance to beat the Vikings (and any other team, really). Rodgers has overcome less-than-stellar supporting casts before and there's no reason to think he won't be able to do exactly that again. Jones is a nice piece in the Packers' offense, but he's not irreplaceable.

Jones, by the way, became the third player to earn a suspension on Tuesday. Earlier on, the NFL suspended 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster and Rams guard Jamon Brown for two games each. The three suspensions were announced separately within a span of an hour

