After days of conflicting reports about his availability for Thursday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is set to play for the first time in three weeks. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jones is expected to be active barring any pre-game setbacks, and while the Packers intend to be "careful" in examining his calf injury before kickoff, all signs point to the starter taking the field against the 49ers.

This comes hours after NFL Network's Mike Garafolo indicated that Jones was unlikely to see a big role, or even play at all, despite a push by the running back to return. A surprise addition to the Packers' injury report ahead of the team's Week 7 rout of the Houston Texans, Jones has missed two straight games while recovering from a calf issue, although it initially appeared before Week 8 that Jones was set to play against the Minnesota Vikings.

Even if Jones is active against the battered 49ers on Thursday, all indications are that he'll share the running back workload with reserves Tyler Ervin and Dexter Williams, the latter of whom recently came up from the practice squad. Green Bay, after all, has three extra days of rest to prepare for Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars -- time Jones could conceivably use to fully rehabilitate.

The 25-year-old Jones, who broke out in 2019 with 1,084 rushing yards and an NFL-leading 16 touchdowns on the ground, is in a contract year with the Packers. He's been the steady leader of Matt LaFleur's backfield when healthy, totaling 550 yards from scrimmage to go along with seven touchdowns during the first five games of the season.