Quarterback Aaron Rodgers' future is still unknown and if he does not return to the Packers, the Green Bay Packers have faith in their next man up. Running back Aaron Jones said if Rodgers does not come back, he believes in the abilities of Jordan Love.

Jones said the team is not focusing on outside chatter and his priority is on improving himself. The 28-year-old admitted he would be upset if Rodgers left and said it is hard to replace someone like a Hall of Famer.

"Us guys in the locker room, we know we control what we can control," Jones said (via NFL.com). "Just focus on yourself, get the offseason started and going, and control what you can control. If he's here, great, we love it. If he's not, we'll be sad. We'd lose one of our leaders, one of our great locker room guys. It's hard to replace somebody like that. But I think if that was to happen, Jordan is definitely ready."

Rodgers has yet to make a decision about his future, whether that is retiring, staying with the Packers or leaving Green Bay. Rodgers has only ever been with the Packers, joining the team in 2005 when he was selected with the No. 24 overall pick. He won one Super Bowl in his time with the team thus far.

Love joined the squad in 2020 when he was selected with the No. 26 overall pick. The Packers surprised many by taking a quarterback high in the draft when Rodgers was still playing well. Since being drafted, he has played in 10 games, starting one. He has three touchdowns, three interceptions, has gone 50-for-83, a 60.2 percentage completion and 606 passing yards.