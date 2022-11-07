The Green Bay Packers suffered several losses during their 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Wide receiver Romeo Doubs suffered an ankle injury, running back Aaron Jones did as well, cornerback Eric Stokes suffered ankle and knee injuries and then pass rusher Rashan Gary suffered a knee injury. Wide receiver Christian Watson and linebacker Krys Barnes also were taken out to be evaluated for concussions.

One player did get good news, however, and is reportedly not expected to miss any time. Per ESPN, tests on Jones' ankle Monday came back negative, and he should be able to suit up this Sunday when the Packers host the Dallas Cowboys.

Jones rushed nine times for 25 yards, and caught two passes for 20 yards before exiting the game in the third quarter. He sported a walking boot on his left foot after the game.

"A little sore," Jones said about his injury after the loss, per ESPN. "I was fine. They sent me for X-rays. X-rays were fine, but they decided to hold me [out]. It was frustrating because I felt like I could have went, but they were being smart. I definitely respect them, because after I stopped moving around and I sat still for a while, it got kind of sore. I respect them."

Jones has racked up 810 yards from scrimmage and four total touchdowns in nine games played this season. He's averaging 5.8 yards per touch -- which is very close to his career high of 5.9 yards per touch. Aaron Rodgers will certainly need his most versatile offense weapon on Sunday, as the Cowboys have the No. 10 defense in the NFL.