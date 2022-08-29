Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines throughout the 2021 season due to his COVID-19 vaccination status. It all started when, at a press conference, he stated that he was "immunized" against the virus after being asked by a reporter about his vaccination status.

During an appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience" on Saturday, nearly a year later, Rodgers revealed that his "immunized" comment was meant to mislead the public and media.

After Rodgers had his medical exemption was denied by the NFL, the Packers signal caller said that he took part in an "immunization process through a holistic doctor," because he wasn't comfortable taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Rodgers added that he is allergic to an ingredient that was used in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

"I'd been ready the entire time for this question and had thought about how I wanted to answer it," Rodgers told Rogan. "And I had come to the conclusion I'm gonna say, 'I've been immunized.' And if there's a follow-up, then talk about my process. But, (I) thought there's a possibility that I say 'I'm immunized,' maybe they understand what that means, maybe they don't.

"Maybe they follow up. They didn't follow up. So then I go the season (with) them thinking, some of them, that I was vaccinated."

The truth began to come out when Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 in November 2021. The veteran quarterback was fined by the Packers for attending a Halloween party with 18 of his teammates that were vaccinated. Furthermore, Rodgers broke NFL rules when he participated in in-person press conferences without wearing a face mask.

Rodgers told Rogan that he knew he would face greater scrutiny if he tested positive for COVID-19.

"I knew at some point if I contracted COVID or if word got out, because it's the NFL and there's leaks everywhere, it was possible I'd have to answer the questions," Rodgers added. "And that's when the s--t storm hit, because now I'm a liar, I'm endangering the community, my teammates, all these people. And then, you know, attempted takedown of me and, you know, my word and my integrity began."

Despite all of the drama surrounding his vaccination status and fines, Rodgers won league MVP for the second consecutive season in 2021 as he threw for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns.