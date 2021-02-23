Ever since Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers surprisingly, and subtly, mentioned he was engaged during his NFL MVP speech earlier in February, everyone's been waiting for who his fiancee is to be confirmed. There were many reports he was engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, and some close to the couple confirmed they were together, but the couple themselves have been pretty quiet.

On Monday, during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Woodley confirmed she is engaged to Rodgers and gave some insight to their relationship.

She noted that while everyone else was shocked, they're used to being engaged by now.

"Yes, we are engaged. We are engaged. But for us, it's not new news, you know, so it's kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while,'" she said. "He's first off just a wonderful, incredible human being, but I never thought I'd be engaged to somebody who threw balls for a living. Like I never thought as a little girl, I was like, 'Yeah, when I grow up, I'm going to marry someone who throws balls, yeah!'

"But he's really just so good at it."

The 29-year-old also joked that her dog would disown her if she didn't date Rodgers, because he can throw its toys much further for while playing fetch.

Despite knowing he's one of the best quarterbacks in the game right now, she admits she was never a football fan before dating No. 12. She said she knew he was a football player when they met, but beyond that didn't really know what he had accomplished on the field. Woodley had never seen a football game before she started dating Rodgers, and still hasn't been able to watch him play live due to restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic.

Her friends try to get her to watch highlights of Rodgers so she can be more well versed in his world.

While most of us know him as the Super Bowl champion, future Hall of Famer and Hail Mary King, Woodley says she sees him differently.

"I don't know him as a football guy. I know him as like the nerd who wants to host 'Jeopardy!'. That's the dude I know. He just happens to also be very good at sports," she said.

No word yet on when their wedding will be, but I can guess it probably won't be during football season.