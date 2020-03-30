Packers' Aaron Rodgers describes panicked escape from Peru due to coronavirus outbreak: 'It was pandemonium'

The coronavirus pandemic has society as a whole on pause as health experts both look for a cure and do all they can to try and stifle the rapid spread of the disease, and NFL teams haven't been immune to the effects of it all. While the league pushes on toward a still-scheduled 2020 draft, veteran players are practicing the required social distancing to keep themselves, their families and others safe during a time of global crisis; but Aaron Rodgers recently found himself in a situation where that wasn't at all possible. Instead, he found himself shuffling through chaos in an attempt to escape risk of exposure to COVID-19.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback was recently in Peru with a small travel party and was desperately trying to return to the United States amid the outbreak, making it out only minutes before the airport was completely shut down. And in the process, the former Super Bowl MVP found himself trapped in the inverse of social distancing, dangerously squeezed inside a facility with barely any room to move -- let alone breath without fear of contracting the virus.

"Have you seen the movie 'Argo'?," Rodgers said, via ESPN, on a radio show with Pat McAfee and former Packers teammate A.J. Hawk. "The scene at the end where they're racing to the airport. Nobody was chasing us, thankfully, or holding us. We didn't have to speak Farsi to get back into the country, but there were some moments where we worried we were not going to get out.

"It was absolute pandemonium at the airport. ... When we rolled up to the airport at, like, seven in the morning, it was wall-to-wall people, and you couldn't move. I was thinking, 'This isn't very safe.' Not many masks on, and there was definitely a panic in the air."

Health experts warn that individuals stay away from large groups of people and at least six feet away from others when there is a need to leave home, so you can easily understand Rodgers' fear(s). The good news is there have been no reports of either the 36-year-old himself or anyone he was with -- including racing superstar Danica Patrick -- having contracted the potentially fatal contagion, and Rodgers has been practicing self-quarantine at home in Malibu, California since his return on March 18.

"I think we're in the clear," he said.

He was able to board his plane and make it back to the States without further issue, and with barely a minute to spare.

"Somehow [we] made it down, and then they shut the airport down because it was really bad weather," he explained. "They had a drop-dead time where they were going to shut the entire airport down. We made it by about 15 minutes."