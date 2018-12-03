Packers' Aaron Rodgers didn't get Mike McCarthy fired, his inability to adapt to the modern NFL is what cost his job

After a devastating loss to the Cardinals on Sunday, the Packers finally pulled the trigger and fired head coach Mike McCarthy. McCarthy, who had been with the Packers since 2006, had made several questionable decisions over the course of the past few weeks, and the Packers are now 4-7-1 on the season.

Aaron Rodgers threw for just 233 yards against the Cardinals, a week after he threw for 198 against the Vikings. He hasn't exactly looked like himself, and for a quarterback as good as Rodgers is, that's usually a sign that it's time to try something new.

On Monday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell are joined by Pete Prisco to talk about McCarthy's firing. When Kanell and Bell broach the possibility that Rodgers had any role in forcing McCarthy out, Prisco waves the idea aside. He instead says that McCarthy wasn't able to keep up with the current landscape of the NFL. Coaches like Andy Reid are showing that it is, in fact, possible to innovate. Prisco also takes a look at who could be on the sideline next for the Packers, as Joe Philbin will almost certainly be a lame duck interim in a lost season for the Packers.

Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn



