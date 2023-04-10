Aaron Rodgers doesn't play for the New York Jets yet, but he's already working out with at least one Jets receiver, and it's a receiver who he just happens to be very familiar with.

The four-time NFL MVP was in California recently where he met up with former Packers teammate Allen Lazard, who now plays for the Jets. Lazard signed a four-year deal with New York in March with the expectation that Rodgers would soon be following him to the Big Apple.

Lazard shared several photos on Instagram over the past few days where he's working out with Rodgers, and the two definitely seem to be enjoying themselves despite the fact that the Jets haven't quite been able to get a deal done to land the Packers quarterback in a trade.

Lazard and Rodgers were teammates for five years in Green Bay and they'll soon be teammates again assuming a trade gets done between the Packers and Jets.

If you're wondering when that might happen, it's hard to say, but the two sides do seem to be inching closer to a deal every day.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas is so confident that a deal will eventually get done that he promised fans on Friday that Rodgers will definitely be making his way to New York at some point.

"He's gonna be here," Douglas said at a radio event in New York.

Lazard also seems confident that Rodgers will be playing for the Jets.

"There's no worry on my end," Lazard said in late March about Rodgers possibly ending up in New York. "Especially knowing that Aaron has his full-on commitment to being a New York Jet this year."

One big reason Lazard signed with the Jets is because he assumed Rodgers would be there. Although Rodgers isn't quite there yet, the two guys are now working out together, which is probably as good of a sign as any that the Packers QB is going to eventually end up in New York.