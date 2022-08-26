Aaron Rodgers is the undisputed starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, but having a solid backup is still just as important even when a star is leading the offense. The Packers famously traded up in the 2020 NFL Draft to take QB Jordan Love, and the former first-round pick has shown improvement since arriving to Green Bay.

The 23-year-old seems to be learning a lot behind Rodgers, and head coach Matt LaFleur is noticing the progress. As the quarterback heads into his third year, LaFleur says he is developing and maturing as a pro.

"I think early on there wasn't really a lot open for him and he was under some duress," LaFleur said. "The one thing I loved about it is, when the game doesn't start out the way you want it to, how do you respond? I thought he showed a lot of resiliency, and I think that just shows the maturation process that he has done over the last couple years."

Love did not put up any crazy numbers on Thursday night, finishing 16 for 26 with 148 yards and a touchdown, but how he plays is more than just the stat line, something LaFleur acknowledges.

"I thought there was a lot of good things out there. I always look at the numbers at the end of it and I am like, that doesn't make sense," LaFleur said. "I thought he did a lot of good things, but we will take a look at the tape. I am sure there is always something to clean up, but all in all, I thought Jordan did a lot of good things out there."

LaFleur did not have too much to say about the interception, but on first look did not seem too upset about the decision making. Love's interception came off a long pass attempt in Chiefs traffic.

"I will have to go back and look at it, but when I watched it live, I was not unhappy with the decision at all," LaFleur said. "Again, I have to go see how the safety was playing, but I was looking at the same place he was. I thought Alize [Mack] had a step on his man and unfortunately the strong safety was able to come across Alize and make the pick."

Rodgers echoed LaFleur's praises, with quite the compliment for his backup.

"The reads and stuff, just understanding the offense, I think he's definitely become a master of the offense," No. 12 said, via USA Today.

Rodgers had advice for Love, saying once he works on all the small things it will help his game.

"It's just the little things that are really going to help him level up, and a lot of it is footwork and little things like arm angles on run action, his keeper fakes, his hard-action fakes, his run solutions and RPO game, helping to marry up with the running game. That's what I like seeing," Rodgers said.

In three preseason games, Love is 41 of 74 with three touchdowns and four interceptions. He now has a few years under the Future Hall of Famer, which no doubt can help his development. The Packers' preseason is officially behind them and their next game will be Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings.