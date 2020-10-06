The NFL has adopted strict COVID-19 protocols for the 2020 regular season. As part of those protocols, players aren't allowed to leave their team's home city unless it's for a road game -- and that includes during a bye week. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is set to begin his bye week following Green Bay's 30-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.

However, Rodgers isn't that happy about having to stay put in Wisconsin.

"Yeah, it sucks. Totally sucks," Rodgers said after Monday's game, though he followed the statement up with a slight laugh, according to USA Today. "Obviously, it is what it is, the situation, but especially as an older player, I look forward to the bye weeks. I look forward to a reset, recharge the batteries. It is what it is. We'll be here. We'll make the most of it. But, it sucks."

Players also have to take COVID-19 tests during their respective bye week. If a player misses a test without permission from their team, they are subject to a $50,000 fine. Missing two tests results is a one-game suspension without pay.

Coronavirus cases in the Green Bay-area have seen a 15 percent spike since September, according to the Brown County Health and Human Services. Rodgers will have to stay home during the bulk of the bye week as he prepares to help the Packers improve their 4-0 record.

Rodgers' comments come after the league was forced to close down the Tennessee Titans' facilities. Overall, the team had 18 positive tests over the previous six days leading into Monday. On Tuesday, the Titans reported no positives for COVID-19 -- per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. They may start practicing as soon as Wednesday.