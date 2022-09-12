Future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers did not impress in their first regular season game of the 2022 season. The Packers lost 23-7 to the Minnesota Vikings, one of their division rivals.

After the game Rodgers did not have many positive things to say about his own team after the loss, but he did have good things to say about his opposition.

Speaking about Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Rodgers said, "Best player in the game today."

Not a bad thing to hear from one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Jefferson finished the day with 184 yards, a career high, on nine catches as well as a pair of touchdowns. His 154 yards in one half is a new franchise record.

The 23-year-old had another milestone, reaching 200 career receptions, making him the fourth fastest player to reach that number in NFL history (Odell Beckham Jr., 30 games; Michael Thomas, 32; Jarvis Landry, 33).

Jefferson finds himself in the best wide receiver conversation and certainly got off to a hot start.

The Packers will look to turn things around next week against the Chicago Bears and the Vikings will try to get two-in-a-row as they face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2.