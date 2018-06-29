Packers' Aaron Rodgers swims with shark for Shark Week, posts picture on Instagram
Rodgers joins other celebrities to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Discovery Channel's Shark Week
Aaron Rodgers spent the second half of the 2017 season recovering from a broken collarbone. But before the Packers quarterback reports for training camp next month, he'll take part in the Discovery Channel's Shark Week.
Rodgers offered a glimpse of what that will look like via this Instagram post:
"This is me," Rodgers wrote on Instagram. "This is a shark. This is on shark week in July."
According to the Discovery Channel, Rodgers and other celebrities -- including athletes Ronda Rousey, Rob Gronkowski, Lindsey Vonn and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban -- "will join forces with top shark scientists to learn crucial information about the ocean's top predators."
Rodgers, 34, said earlier this offseason that he wants to play into his 40s. First things first: After surviving Shark Week, expect Rodgers to get a new contract from the Packers. As Packers beat reporter Aaron Nagler told Will Brinson during an appearance on the Pick Six Podcast back in May, Rodgers' new deal could become a reality in the coming months.
"[The Packers] like to have a big announcement on the eve of [training] camp or the morning of camp, kind of add to the good vibes so to speak," Nagler said.
In the meantime, "Shark Week" is scheduled for July 22-29.
