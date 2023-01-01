In the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Vikings, the Packers did something that previously had not been done in Green Bay since Vince Lombardi roamed the sidelines. For the first time since 1967, the Packers scored touchdowns via kickoff and interception returns in the same game.

Trailing 3-0, Keisean Nixon's 105-yard kickoff return gave the Packers a 7-3 lead lead less than five minutes into the game. Darnell Savage's 75-yard pick-six moments later stretched Green Bay's lead to 11 points.

October 30, 1967 had been the last time the Packers pulled off that double-double. In a 31-23 win over the Cardinals, Green Bay received a pick-six by future Hall of Fame cornerback Herb Adderley and a 93-yard kickoff return by Travis Williams. The win helped the Packers improve to 5-1-1 on the season.

Lombardi's team would go onto win their fifth and final title of the 1960s. In the process, they became the last team to capture three consecutive NFL titles. Green Bay backed up their NFL title by defeating the Raiders in Super Bowl II, which served as Lombardi's final game as Packers coach.

Green Bay's current squad would love to go on a similar run this winter. To do so, they will need to win their final two games of the regular season in order to qualify for the NFC playoffs as the conference's seventh-seeded team.