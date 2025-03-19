The Green Bay Packers finished the 2024 NFL season with injuries plaguing their wide receiver corps. This week they added some reinforcements, signing former Kansas City Chiefs standout Mecole Hardman to a one-year contract, according to ESPN.

The 27-year-old Hardman is coming off his second stint with the Chiefs, with whom he won three different Super Bowls. Originally a second-round draft pick in 2019, the veteran pass catcher primarily served as a special teams role in 2024, accumulating nearly 500 all-purpose yards as a kick and punt returner.

Mecole Hardman KC • WR • #17 TAR 14 REC 12 REC YDs 90 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Hardman had a larger offensive role earlier in his NFL career, when head coach Andy Reid deployed his speed as part of the Chiefs' wide receiver rotation. He averaged more than 20 yards per catch as a rookie, when Kansas City went on to win Super Bowl LIV, and secured a career-high 59 catches for 693 yards two seasons later.

The Georgia product joined the New York Jets in 2023 free agency but played a minimal role in just five games before he was traded back to the Chiefs. Hardman went on to haul in Patrick Mahomes' game-winning touchdown pass in overtime of Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers.

He had just 12 catches for 90 yards in Kansas City during the 2024 campaign.