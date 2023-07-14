The NFL offseason is always a time of change, but there is perhaps no team experiencing a more seismic change this offseason than the Green Bay Packers. For the second time in recent history, the Packers are moving on from a future Hall of Fame quarterback and replacing him with a relatively unproven former first-round pick who has been sitting on the bench behind the starter for multiple seasons.

Back in 2008, the transition from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers didn't go entirely smoothly right away, but it wasn't long before Rodgers established himself as one of the best in the game, and later, one of the best of all time. This year, it's about the transition from Rodgers to Jordan Love, who has been waiting for his opportunity as the starter since being selected at No. 26 overall back in the 2020 NFL Draft.

While it remains to be seen how he fares on the field, Love does appear to have won over some of his teammates. Like running back A.J. Dillon, for instance.

"I think he definitely has all the intangibles," Dillon said of Love during a radio appearance, per Pro Football Talk. "He's earned the trust of the locker room. Guys respect him. Guys wanna play for him. Guys wanna help him as much as they wanna help themselves. Nothing's perfect in football, everybody knows that. I think he's got a lot of support. Everybody would run through a wall for him."

Granted, if the organization anoints someone as the starter, you sort of have no choice but to buy into them. But being able to secure that buy-in from teammates is part of what makes a quarterback good at his job, and a franchise moving from a player who had built-in buy-in due to his previous accomplishments to one who is fairly unproven could make for a rocky transition if the latter player can't inspire confidence from his teammates.

The next step, of course, is for Love to actually show what he can do in the games. He's made 10 total appearances and just one start in his three NFL seasons, completing 50 of 83 passes for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. It's safe to say that the Packers both need and expect a higher level of performance out of him for them to reach their goals. Then again, the same was also true of Rodgers when he took over 15 years ago having made just seven appearances and zero starts in three seasons, having completed 35 of 59 passes for 329 yards, one score, and one pick. Obviously, the Packers are hoping history can repeat itself.