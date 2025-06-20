The first quarter of the 21st century for the Green Bay Packers will be looked back upon as a consistently fun-filled adventure with too little hardware to show for it.

Packers Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre ruled the 1990s. He became the only player in NFL history to win three consecutive league MVPs from 1995-1997, and Green Bay reached two Super Bowls in that span, winning Super Bowl XXI vs. the New England Patriots to conclude the 1996 season.

Favre's Packers career famously dragged into the 21st century, and it was a rollercoaster from 2000-2007. Green Bay missed the postseason in 2000, Favre rediscovered his 90s magic from 2001 to 2003 and then another playoff drought occurred from 2004 to 2006. Favre bounced back one more time in 2007 by finishing second in MVP voting and leading the Packers to a 13-3 record. However, the Packers failed to return to the Super Bowl that season with a gut-wrenching, overtime loss to the New York Giants ending Favre's career in Green Bay.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers' emergence from Favre's shadow beginning in 2008 returned regular Super Bowl contention to Green Bay, including winning it all in Super XLV vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers to close out the 2010 season. Green Bay reached the postseason 11 times in Rodgers' 15 seasons, and the Packers advanced as far as the NFC Championship five times. Quarterback Jordan Love, Rodgers' successor, has kept Green Bay relevant by helping lead the Packers to the postseason in each of his first two seasons as the team's starting quarterback since 2023. Since 2000, only the New England Patriots' and Pittsburgh Steelers' regular-season records were better than Green Bay's 251-151-2 mark -- good for a .624 winning percentage.

A quarter into the 21st century, it's time to reflect back on the Packers' last two-and-a-half decades and build their All-Quarter Century team. Enjoy the trip down memory lane.

Quarterback (2)

Aaron Rodgers

Brett Favre

Rodgers is the obvious choice as the starting quarterback for the Packers' All-Quarter 21st century team. He's won four NFL MVPs, the second-most in league history behind only Peyton Manning's five. He took home Super Bowl XLV MVP honors after throwing for over 300 yards (304) and three touchdowns against the Steelers defense, who were the league's No. 1 scoring defense led by 2010 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Troy Polamalu. Rodgers also took possession of the Packers' all-time passing touchdowns record from Favre, leading his predecessor in that statistic 475 to 442. As the owner of the NFL's best touchdown-to-interception ratio (503-116) and best passer rating (102.6), he's clearly the best Green Bay quarterback of the 21st century.

An aging Favre still hung tough at the start of the century, racking up four Pro Bowl selections and three top-five finishes in NFL MVP voting (2001-2003, 2007).

Running back (4)

After being traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Packers in the 2000 offseason, Green grinded his atop Green Bay's all-time rushing yards list with 8,322 yards rushing on a franchise-most 1,851 carries. He ran for over 1,000 yards in six of his eight seasons with the Packers, and he racked up four consecutive Pro Bowls and a 2001 second-team All-Pro nod for his efforts. Green's 54 rushing touchdowns stand as the second-most in franchise history, trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Taylor's 81.

Jones transformed from an afterthought, 2017 fifth-round pick in the final two years of Mike McCarthy's tenure as the Packers coach to an offensive focal point the final five years of his Green Bay career from 2019-2023 under current coach Matt LaFleur. Jones' 50 touchdowns from scrimmage from 2019-2023 were the fifth-most in the entire NFL among running backs in that span. He also averaged a sparkling 5.5 yards per touch from scrimmage in that time, the fourth-best in the league among 47 backs with at least 500 touches during those years. Jones finished his time in Green Bay by setting a franchise record with five consecutive 100-yard rushing games, including the postseason. That stretch included burying the Dallas Cowboys, his childhood team, in the 2023 NFC wild-card round with 118 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries in a 48-32 victory.

Lower-body injuries limited Grant from reaching his full potential during his Packers career (2007-2012), but he started strong with 3,412 yards rushing and 23 rushing touchdowns on 782 carries from 2007 to 2009. He finished his Green Bay career with 4,143 yards rushing and 27 touchdowns on 955 carries, but he'll be remembered as the once-capable successor to Green in the Packers backfield.

Lacy peaked as a rookie, rumbling for 1,178 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns on 284 carries after being a 2013 second-round pick. That output was strong enough to earn him 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, Pro Bowl and 2013 second-team All-Pro accolades. He had another strong season in 2014, rushing for 1,139 yards and nine touchdowns on 246 carries, but Lacy's failure to maintain his conditioning led to Green Bay allowing him to walk in free agency during the 2017 offseason.

Matt LaFleur, Brian Gutekunst on hot seat? What Packers coach, GM need to accomplish to receive extensions Tyler Sullivan

Wide receiver (6)

Outside of the quarterback position, no other position group on Green Bay was as stacked through the first quarter of the 21st century. Driver began his Green Bay career as a seventh-round pick in the 1999 out of Alcorn State, and he exceeded anyone's expectations for his career. Driver transformed into a four-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion while acting as a bridge between Favre and Rodgers. He earned his first three Pro Bowl nods catching passes from Favre (2002, 2006-2007) and his final selection in 2010 while working with Rodgers the year of Green Bay's Super Bowl victory. Fourteen seasons later, he retired as the franchise's all-time leader in catches (743) and receiving yards (10,137).

Adams was the most gifted Packers receiver of the last quarter century. He was the only Green Bay wideout to be named a first-team All-Pro, something he did in each of his final two seasons in 2020 and 2021 when Rodgers won back-to-back NFL MVPs. His release and route running off the line of scrimmage was arguably second to none in the entire league by the end of his Packers tenure. Adams totaled 669 catches for 8,121 yards receiving and 73 receiving touchdowns in the first eight years of his career, all with Green Bay. Those totals made him just the fourth player in NFL history to hit the benchmarks of 650 catches, 8,000 yards receiving and 70 receiving touchdowns through the first eight seasons of their career. Adams joined Tyreek Hill (2016-2023), Marvin Harrison (1996-2003) and Larry Fitzgerald (2004-2011) in this elite club. He ranks second in catches (66), fourth in yards receiving (8,121) and second in receiving touchdowns (73) in Packers history.

Despite being a second-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, Nelson was relegated to mostly special teams work through his first three seasons. However, he broke out in a big way in Rodgers' first MVP season in 2011 with 1,263 yards receiving and a career-high 15 receiving touchdowns on 68 catches. Nelson became Rodgers' go-to deep threat for the next six seasons from 2011-2017, regularly cooking defense on back-shoulder fades and deep play-action post routes. Rodgers himself has said he never had a greater connection with anyone running the scramble drill than he did with Nelson. Nelson finished fourth in catches (55), sixth in receiving yards (7,848) and third in receiving touchdowns (69) in Packers history.

Green Bay converted Cobb from being a college quarterback at Kentucky to being a Pro Bowl wide receiver after selecting him in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. His career began with a bang as he returned a kickoff 108 yards to the house in his first game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 as a rookie. He also caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers in his NFL debut that night, which ended in a 42-34 victory. Cobb earned one Pro Bowl nod in his 10 years with the Packers as the No. 2 to Nelson early on and the No. 3 to Nelson and Adams. He finished fifth in catches (532), 11th in yards receiving (6,316) and 10th in receiving touchdowns (47) in Packers history.

Jennings was one of Rodgers' go-to guys in his early days as Driver began to hit the back end of his career. Jennings peaked from 2008-2011 with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from 2008 to 2010 and two Pro Bowl nods in 2010 and 2011. He and Nelson combined to catch all three of Rodgers' touchdown passes in their Super Bowl XLV victory. Jennings finished 10th in catches (425), ninth in receiving yards (6,537) and seventh in receiving touchdowns (53) in Packers history.

Jones was one of the most overqualified No.3/No.4 wide receivers of the past quarter-century, having had to share the field with all the names mentioned ahead of him in this section from 2007 to 2015. Jones did break out to lead the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns in 2012 while excelling in his role as a red zone/contested catch maestro. His 45 receiving touchdowns are the 11th-most in Packers history.

Tight end (2)

Jermichael Finley

Bubba Franks

Finley's NFL career is a giant what if. Green Bay selected him in the third round of the 2008 NFL Draft out of Texas, and he became a critical part of the Packers' passing game with Rodgers starting in 2011. However, he suffered a career-ending neck injury in the middle of his sixth NFL season in 2013 at the age of 26. Finley was still the best Packers tight end of the 21st century anyways, finishing with 223 catches for 2,785 yards receiving and 20 receiving touchdowns.

Franks was Favre's late career, red zone security blanket over the middle in the 21st century. He caught 27 touchdowns from 2001-2004, the second-most in the NFL among tight ends in those years behind only Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez's 30. That stretch earned Franks three Pro Bowls in that time, and he ended up finishing his Packers career with 256 catches for 2,300 yards receiving and 32 receiving touchdowns in eight seasons (2000-2007).

Offensive line (10)

Bakhtiari was only the Packers lineman to earn multiple first-team All-Pro selections this century. He transformed himself from being a fourth-round pick in 2013 to becoming the NFL's best left tackle for a three-year stretch from 2018-2020. However, a torn ACL in practice late in the 2020 season unofficially ended his career. He's only played in 13 games since and didn't sign with a team in 2024. Bakhtiari's presence helped uplift Rodgers mightily during the lineman's 11-year career in Green Bay (2013-2023).

Sitton (three Pro Bowls from 2008-2015), Rivera (three Pro Bowls from 2000-2004), Clifton (two Pro Bowls from 2000-2011), Jenkins (two Pro Bowls since 2019), Lang (one Pro Bowl from 2009-2016), Wells (one from 2004-2011), Linsley (one first-team All-Pro in 2020 from 2014-2020) all maintained the Packers' reputation as one of the better offensive line developers of the century.

Defensive line (10)

Matthews was everything the Packers could have hoped him to be after selecting him 26th overall in the 2009 NFL Draft. He went to six Pro Bowls in his first seven seasons and also racked up a first-team All-Pro selection in 2010, the year Green Bay won Super Bowl XLV. Matthews' clutch, fourth quarter forced fumble on Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall turned all momentum back toward the Packers in an eventual 31-25 victory. Matthews' 83.5 career sacks are the most in Green Bay history since sacks became an officially, individually tracked statistic in 1982.

Clark has been Mr. Consistent in the middle of the Packers defense since Green Bay selected him 27th overall in the 2016 draft at the age of 20. He's been a three-time Pro Bowler, including most recently in 2023. He'll turn 30 years old on Oct. 4, but he still looks like a has few solid years left in his tank. Raji, Clark's predecessor, played a pivotal role in Green Bay's Super Bowl XLV title run with a pick six in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship at the Chicago Bears that put the Packers up two scores with six minutes left to play.

Smith (44.0 sacks in six seasons from 2019-2024), Peppers (25.0 sacks in three seasons from 20914-2016) and Smith (26.0 sacks in three seasons from 2019-2021) all played key roles in Green Bay reaching NFC title games after signing with the Packers in free agency at varying points in their respective careers.

Linebacker (5)

Hawk, Barnett and Bishop all made their mark on Green Bay's Super Bowl XLV title team with Bishop coming up with a crucial fumble recovery after Matthews' forced fumble off of Rashard Mendenhall in the fourth quarter. Hawk (922 tackles from 2006-2014), Barnett (789 tackles from 2003-2010) and Martinez (512 tackles from 2016-2019) are Green Bay's top three tackles this century. Campbell is the only Packers inside linebacker to earn a first-team All-Pro nod this century when he accomplished the feat in 2021 for a Green Bay team that earned the NFC's top seed that year.

Cornerback (6)

After the free agency signing of Pro Football Hall of Fame Reggie White, there's a case to be made that Green Bay signing Pro Football Hall of Fame Woodson in 2006 is the next greatest signing in franchise history. In seven seasons from 2006-2012, Woodson earned nine Pro Bowls, three first-team All-Pro's, 2009 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and a Super Bowl XLV title. That's an all-time run. His 38 interceptions in that span are the most by a Packer this century and are tied for the fourth-most in Green Bay history with Pro Football Hall of Fame safety LeRoy Butler.

Not far behind him was Williams with 30 interceptions in 10 seasons (2007-2014, 2018-2019) with Green Bay. He played his best in 2010, earning a Pro Bowl nod en route to helping the Packers to the Super Bowl XLV title. He helped punctuate playoff victories in the first two rounds of the playoffs that season. He reeled in a game-ending interception off Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick in the wild-card round and an end of half interception off of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan that put the Packers up two scores, 28-14. He'll be an eternal fan favorite.

Harris, a two-time Pro Bowler and 2007 second-team All-Pro with Green Bay, will forever be remembered for his game-winning, 52-yard pick six of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck in overtime of the 2003 NFC wild-card round at Lambeau Field. Hasselbeck guaranteed on the referee's mic that Seattle was going to score and win the game, but Harris had other ideas.

The recently departed Alexander is one of three Green Bay Packers quarterbacks this century to earn multiple Pro Bowl appearances, joining Woodson (four) and Harris (two). His presence after being drafted 18th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft helped propel the Packers to consecutive NFC title game appearances in 2019 and 2020. Injuries unfortunately cut his Packers career short as Green Bay opted to release him after he only played 14 games combined across the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Shields officially sealed the Packers' trip to Super Bowl XLV with an interception in the final minute of their NFC title game at the Chicago Bears. His 18 interceptions in seven seasons from 2010-2018 were the fifth-most by a Packer this century. Unfortunately, concussions played a role in cutting his Green Bay tenure short.

Douglas was around for a good time but not a long time with the Green Bay Packers. He hauled in 10 interceptions in two-and-a-half seasons in Green Bay, including an NFL-most two pick sixes in the 2021 season. Douglas' "Thursday Night Football" end zone interception of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray with 15 seconds left to play sealed a 24-21 victory for the COVID-19-decimated Packers in Week 8 of the 2021 season. That victory was crucial in the Packers earning the NFC's No. 1 seed that season.

Safety (4)

Injuries limited the potential of Packers three-time Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro Collins. He earned those accolades across three consecutive seasons from 2008-2010, including a 2008 campaign in which he led the NFL with three pick sixes. Collins' 37-yard interception return touchdown in Super Bowl XLV off of Ben Roethlisberger put Green Bay up 14-0 in an eventual 31-25 victory. A neck injury the following season in 2011 ended his career at the age of 28.

Sharper earned his first two Pro Bowl appearances and a 2000 first-team All-Pro selection with the Packers in five years in Green Bay this century. In that time, he hauled in 31 interceptions -- the second-most by a Packer this century behind only Woodson's 38.

McKinney has only played one season with Green Bay, 2024, but it was one of the best single seasons by a Packers safety this century. McKinney co-led the NFL with nine takeaways, eight interceptions and a fumble recovery, last season, which earned him only the second first-team All-Pro selection by a Packers safety this century. He joined Sharper and his 2000 season as the only such years.

Clinton-Dix started his career strong as the 21st overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He caught eight interceptions across his first three seasons, including a career-high five in 2016 which earned him Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro accolades. His 14 interceptions in five years from 2014-2018 are tied for the sixth-most by a Packers this century.

Special teams (4)

Only three players have played at least 16 seasons for the Green Bay Packers: Rodgers (18), Favre (16), quarterback Bart Starr (16) and Crosby (16). Crosby, Green Bay's all-time leader in made field goals (395), extra points made (733) and points scored (1,918), played 17 seasons with the Packers from 2007-2022, a span that includes the entire Rodgers era. His 31 postseason made field goals are the sixth-most ever, and his 70 made postseason extra points are tied for the second-most ever with Adam Vinatieri. Only longtime New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski and his 89 made extra points in the playoffs are ahead of Crosby. Packers fans will likely remember his game-winning 51-yard field goal to upset the top-seeded Dallas Cowboys in the 2016 NFC divisional round of the playoffs, a game Green Bay hung on to win 34-31.

Masthay is the Packers' longest-tenured punter of the century, playing six seasons from 2010-2015 -- including being a member of the Super Bowl XLV title team. Goode was Green Bay's longest-tenured long snapper of the century, working in the role from 2008 to 2017.

Cobb makes this team twice since his three return touchdowns, one kickoff return and two punt returns, are tied for the most return touchdowns this century. Of the players with three return touchdowns, Cobb leads them all in kickoff return yards with 1,915. Longwell makes this team as Crosby's backup since he's No. 2 on the team's all-time made field goals list with 226 made fields. Of those 226, 148 came this century.

Coach

Mike McCarthy

If you win a Super Bowl title as the Packers coach, you get a street named after you in Green Bay. That's why there's a Mike McCarthy Way in Green Bay. He also had to manage the rocky transition from Favre to Rodgers, and the Packers had the second-best record in the entire league during McCarthy's 13-year tenure (2006-2018), 125-77-2, when he was fired midseason in 2018. Only the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick dynasty won more games than McCarthy's Packers in that span. His Packers offenses also averaged 25.8 points per game in that span, the third-best in the NFL trailing only the aforementioned Patriots (26.6) and the Drew Brees-Sean Payton New Orleans Saints (26.5). That's why McCarthy was an easy call to be named Green Bay's best coach this century thus far.