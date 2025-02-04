Only three players have played at least 16 seasons for the Green Bay Packers: quarterback Aaron Rodgers (18), quarterback Brett Favre (16), quarterback Bart Starr (16) and kicker Mason Crosby (16).

Crosby, Green Bay's all-time leader in made field goals (112), extra points made (733) and points scored (1,918), announced he is officially retiring from the NFL after 17 seasons. He was a sixth-round pick pick (193rd overall) in the 2007 NFL Draft, the last of which Favre was Green Bay's starting quarterback, and he carved his place into the Packers Hall of Fame after being Ol' Reliable at the kicker position for nearly two decades, including every season Rodgers was the team's starting quarterback (2008-2022). Crosby last played for the New York Giants in 2023, making five of his seven kicks as a three-game fill in.

"My 17 seasons in the NFL surpassed all of my childhood hopes and dreams" Crosby said in a statement, via his representation Team Lammi, on Tuesday. "I couldn't be more grateful that 16 of those years were spent with the Packers. Being drafted in the sixth round of the 2007 draft, I could have never written the script of what my career was going to become."

Crosby was one of the best kickers of his era and all time. His 400 made field goals from 2007-2023 were the second-most in the league in that span, trailing only Matt Prater's total of 401 by one kick.

Mason Crosby NFL Ranks, 2007-2023 (Span of career)

NFL Kicker Ranks Games Played 261 1st Field Goals Made 400 2nd Playoff Field Goals Made 31 3rd

Crosby was also a crucial component of numerous Packers playoff runs, including their Super Bowl XLV championship that concluded the 2010 NFL season. His 31 postseason made field goals are the sixth-most ever, and his 70 made postseason extra points are tied for the second-most ever with Adam Vinatieri. Only longtime New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski and his 89 made extra points in the playoffs are ahead of Crosby.

Mason Crosby NFL Ranks, NFL History

NFL Kicker Ranks Games Played 261 14th Field Goals Made 400 15th Extra Points Made 739 6th Points Scored 1,939 11th Playoff Field Goals Made 31 6th Playoff Extra Points Made 70 T-2nd Playoff Points Scored 163 5th

Crosby's most famous made field goal is probably his 51-yarder to stun the top-seeded Dallas Cowboys in the 2016 NFC Divisional round of the playoffs, a game Green Bay hung on to win 34-31. Safe to say his next stop is the Packers Hall of Fame.