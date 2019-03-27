Packers and Raiders could be headed to Canada for a 2019 preseason game

The Raiders might be staying in Oakland for the 2019 season, but that doesn't mean the team will be playing all their home games in the California city.

The Raiders have already given up one regular season home game to London, and now, it look likes they might be giving up a preseason home game. Packers president Mark Murphy revealed this week that his team could be headed to Canada this year to face the Raiders. If that happens, the Packers would be the road team in the game.

"We're in discussions. This would be the Raiders' home game," Murphy said, via the team's official website. "Still kind of up in the air. But it's a possibility that we would either play most likely in Saskatchewan or Winnipeg."

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, there are two reasons why the Raiders are looking to leave Oakland for at least one preseason game this year. The first reason is that if the Raiders hold one less preseason game at the Oakland Coliseum, that will cut down on the damage that the game of football causes to the playing surface at the stadium, which the Raiders share with the Oakland A's.

The other reason the Raiders want to play in Canada is because it would save them some money on rent. If the Raiders move one of their preseason games away from Oakland, the rent they pay for 2019 will drop from $7.5 million to $7 million.

If the game ends up happening, it will be the Raiders first time playing in Canada. On the Packers' end, if the game takes place, it would mark the team's second trip to the Great White North. In 1997, the Packers played a preseason game against the Bills in Toronto.

Canada hasn't hosted a game since 2013 when the Falcons pulled out a 34-31 regular season win over the Bills in Toronto. The last Canadian city besides Toronto to host an NFL game came in 1998 when Vancouver hosted a preseason game between the 49ers and Seahawks.