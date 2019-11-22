Packers at 49ers: Preview, prediction, how to watch, stream, more for potential NFC playoffs preview

Two of the best teams in the NFL and NFC will meet on "Sunday Night Football" in what will be a clash to help determine who gets home-field advantage in the playoffs. It's been a season dominated by the San Francisco 49ers, who rattled off a league-best 8-0 start before succumbing to a gut-wrenching Week 10 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks, in a game that would've also been a win if not for a shanked field goal in the extra possession by kicker Chase McLaughlin.

Meanwhile, in Wisconsin, Aaron Rodgers has led the Packers to an 8-2 start that puts them only one game back of the conference-leading 49ers, and a victory in Santa Clara would give them the tiebreaker for home-field advantage in the playoffs if both end the season with the same record. Both teams know precisely how important this game is, and especially the 49ers, who are trying to avoid dropping their last two out of three at home, with both having been to two of the top teams in the conference.

The entire league will be glued to this fight, as it gives a first real indication on which city the road to Super Bowl LIV will go through, and you should join in, too.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 | Time: 8:20pm ET

Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Key matchups

Richard Sherman vs. Davante Adams

This game will be won in the trenches, but the secondary for each team could help determine the outcome of the game -- assuming they can cover well in short windows and haul in takeaways when given the chance. Don't expect Sherman to travel with Adams, but the All-Pro will welcome the challenge to cover him when he gets the chance. Sherman's coverage has been impressive in 2019, and he has the veteran savvy to make things interesting against a speedy, deep-threat Adams, and Sherman's fiery demeanor alone will make this matchup a fun one to keep an eye on.

Justin Skule vs. Za'Darius Smith

It's likely starting left tackle Joe Staley won't yet be ready to return from a fractured finger that required surgery to repair a week ago, and that leaves the all-important blindside of Jimmy Garoppolo in dangerous territory. Skule will be asked to contain one of the best pass rushers in all of football when Za'Darius Smith takes the field with 8.5 sacks, and it could be evident early on just how important having an All-Pro at the left edge of the offensive line truly is. The 49ers struggled to contain the Seahawks pass rush even with Staley suited up, and the Packers pass rush isn't any more forgiving than Seattle's.

Mike McGlinchey vs. Preston Smith

On the opposite side of the 49ers' offensive line is McGlinchey, who's had his share of struggles in protection this season. While Skule does his best to contain Smith No. 2 on the left of Garoppolo, McGlinchey will find things aren't much easier on the right, because of Smith No. 1 -- who has 10 sacks through 10 games. Thanks to the potency of both linebackers, it'll be a tall task to send help in either direction, so Skule and McGlinchey better have the game of their lives, or Garoppolo will find himself running around desperately trying to save his.

49ers pass rushers vs. Aaron Rodgers' mobility

By now you're sensing a theme, but hey, I said this game will be won or lost in the trenches, and I'm not kidding. Flipping to the opposite side of the equation, the 49ers bring a relentless defensive front themselves, and it's one that has been known to make opposing quarterbacks wish they'd never left the locker room. Led by Arik Armstead and rookie first-round pick Nick Bosa -- both combining for 15 sacks in 2019 -- Rodgers can look forward to being uncomfortable for much of the evening. The 49ers send pass rushers in waves, and just when the Packers think they have Armstead and Bosa contained, here come Dee Ford and DeForest Buckner looking for good eats.

Rodgers is no stranger to escaping sacks and extending plays, though, and that's what makes him continually dangerous. Simply pressuring him won't be enough. To stop him, the 49ers have to get their hands on him -- early and often.

Predictions

This is as close to a pick 'em game as you'll find this week because both teams can dominate the opposition, but in Week 12 they'll both find the opposition difficult to dominate. The current line at SportsLine has the 49ers as mere three-point favorites to defeat the Packers, and that sounds about right -- awarding the odds to San Francisco because of the game's location. All indications are that this game will go down to the wire, and might feature multiple turnovers by both clubs as each opposing defense finds a way to tee off on the respective offense.

Fueled by a rabid crowd at Levi's Stadium, the 49ers will be tough to beat in this all-important matchup, and especially with so much on the line. As long as McLaughlin -- who, to be fair, did make his fourth-quarter kick against the Seahawks to force overtime in the first place -- doesn't pull a Ray Finkle, give me the 49ers in a puncher's brawl.

