The Green Bay Packers look to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC this Sunday, as they travel to take on the Chicago Bears in the 2020 regular-season finale. The Bears won't be going down this week without a fight, however, as they can clinch a wild-card spot with a win or an Arizona Cardinals loss. Both teams are coming off of blowout victories, as the Packers dismantled the Tennessee Titans in the snow, 40-14, while the Bears had no problem with the tanking Jacksonville Jaguars, defeating them by a score of 41-17. Green Bay made slight work of Chicago in Week 12, winning 41-25, but this time around could be different. Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears have been rolling as of late and the Packers just lost their star left tackle, David Bakhtiari, for the season due to a knee injury.

The Packers lead the all-time series against the Bears, 99-94-6, and have won eight out of the past nine matchups. Below, we will get you caught up on the most intriguing betting angles to get you locked in before kickoff.

This line opened up at Packers -4 on Monday, but reached as high as Packers -6 later that afternoon. It then fell to Packers -5.5 and remained there for a few days, before dropping to Packers -4 on Friday.

The pick: Bears +4. The Packers are a legitimate Super Bowl contender, but I find myself leaning towards the Bears this week. Chicago has won and covered three straight games since ending a six-game losing streak. The Bears have also scored 30 or more points in four straight games for the first time since 1965, back when they were playing their home games at Wrigley Field! They need this game more than the Packers do, so I'll take a flier on this new-look team.

Over/Under 50.5

The total reopened at 50.5 on Monday and rose as high as 51.5 later in the week. It then fell back to 50.5 by Friday.

The pick: Over 50.5. The Packers lead in the NFL in scoring offense this season with 31.6 points per game, but as we mentioned earlier, the Bears have scored 30 or more points in four straight games. I'm leaning towards the Over in this matchup.

Player props

Mitchell Trubisky total passing touchdowns: Over 1.5 (-130). Trubisky threw three touchdowns against the Packers earlier this year. It's true that they came in garbage time, but he's going to have to throw at least two on Sunday if the Bears want a chance at the playoffs.

David Montgomery total rushing yards: Over 79.5 (-115). Montgomery has been on an absolute tear as of late, as he has rushed for over 100 yards in three out of the past five games. He rushed for 103 yards against the Packers earlier this year, so I'll take the Over on this prop.

Robert Tonyan total receptions: Over 2.5 (-160). Tonyan is averaging over three receptions per game and caught five against the Bears earlier this season.

Anytime touchdown scorer: A.J. Dillon (+400). The Packers need to win this game, but it wouldn't signal the end of the world if they lose. Could that mean their stars like Davante Adams or Aaron Jones don't receive their normal amount of touches? The rookie Dillon broke out last week with 124 rushing yards and two touchdowns against the Titans. I think he could score another touchdown this week.