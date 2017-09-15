Packers at Falcons in Week 2: Picks, how to watch and stream on NFL Sunday

The Packers played the final Falcons game in the Georgia Dome when they traveled to Atlanta in January for the NFC Championship Game, which the Falcons won easily to earn a spot in Super Bowl LI. This Sunday, the Packers will again head to Atlanta to play the first game (that counts) in the Falcons' new Mercedez-Benz Stadium.

If you're the Packers, don't expect to be dining on Chick-fil-A at the Falcons' new digs.

Here's what you need to know.

How to watch, stream

Kickoff: Sept. 17, 8:30 p.m.



Sept. 17, 8:30 p.m. TV: NBC (Check local listings)



NBC (Check local listings) Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Will the Packers finally have an answer for Matt Ryan?

The Packers and Falcons actually faced each other twice last year, once during the regular season and again in the NFC title game. The first time around, Matt Ryan was able to engineer a furious comeback in a game where he leaned on the short passing game. In January, Ryan and the Falcons went more downfield and made Julio Jones the focal point of the passing attack in a way he wasn't during the first game between these two teams.

Will the Packers be ready for whatever the Falcons throw at them this time around? Jared Dubin breaks down the key matchup.

Falcons looking to overcome slow start

The Falcons managed to win in Chicago in Week 1 by six points, but just barely, as the Bears had a first-and-goal late but were unable to convert. While the offense didn't get into high gear in that game, Matt Ryan isn't worried.

"I wasn't panicking," Ryan said. "It's all about trying to get better week to week. That's the focus. The good teams that I've been on are the teams that continue to get better throughout the year. I think the experience of that first game is going to serve us well."

One thing that could help carry the Falcons on Sunday is the emotion at their brand new stadium, something coach Dan Quinn addressed this week.

"Having the city and the connection that they have to the team, we enjoy that," he said. "Past that, when it gets kicked off, it still comes down to the guys in between the white lines. Our players know that. Once it gets kicked off, two really good teams who are totally going to battle for it."

You can read more quotes from both sidelines here.

Who will win?

Fans are likely expecting to see a closely-contested shootout, and they're unlikely to be disappointed. The line for this game has been around Falcons -2.5 or -3, and Pete Prisco thinks that's where the score will end up when all is said and done:

This is the game of the week between the two teams that played in the NFC Championship Game last year. The Falcons won that with an offensive explosion, but the Packers are improved on defense this time around. It will be closer, but the Falcons will find a way. Pick: Falcons 31, Packers 28

You can check out the rest of our picks here.