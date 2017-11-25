Packers at Steelers in Week 12: Picks, how to watch and stream on NFL Sunday

Two historic franchises will square off on Sunday night when the Packers visit the Steelers in Pittsburgh for Sunday Night Football. Unfortunately for the NFL and for NBC, this game doesn't have quite the panache we thought it might when the season began.

Thanks to Aaron Rodgers going down, the Packers are actually struggling lately, with Brett Hundley taking over under center and looking largely overwhelmed except for about four or five throws so far this season. The ship has probably sailed on making a change at quarterback at this point though, with the season essentially unraveling at this point.

Green Bay heads to Pittsburgh for a primetime matchup that features the Steelers as massive favorites, opening up as a 14.5-point favorite over the Packers.

There's not a whole lot to break down in terms of the matchup here -- Pittsburgh can either do whatever it wants, or it can play down to the competition and let the Packers hang around.

How to watch, stream

Kickoff: Nov. 26, 8:20 p.m.



Nov. 26, 8:20 p.m. TV: NBC (Check local listings)



NBC (Check local listings) Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Injury to watch

The Steelers will reportedly not have JuJu Smith-Schuster, the dynamic rookie wideout and the youngest player in the NFL, available to them against the Packers. If there was a red flag for this offense outside of random lethargy, it would be having to sit JuJu and play Martavis Bryant.

That's a pretty good problem to have, although Bryant has simply been ineffective this year since returning from suspension. He's had some horrible drops and generally hasn't looked like he felt comfortable on the field. If he's your backup No. 2 wideout, you're in very good shape, but it also speaks to the Steelers issues in terms of focus for certain games.

Mike Tomlin has pointed out his stars play the best when the lights are on, and everyone will be looking on Sunday night. Bryant has a chance to remind people how talented he is by showing up in a big way.

Packers' last hope

Desperation is a funny thing in the NFL, and the Packers are desperate. If the Falcons (vs. Buccaneers) and Panthers (at Jets) can win, the NFC wild-card race will become even tougher. It would be perfectly fine to bury Green Bay, playing with Hundley and fighting out of a 5-5 hole.

But if you're the Packers and Rodgers is practicing, you at least have to entertain the idea that he can come back and save everything if you can just stay a bit above .500. Going to 6-5 with a primetime win over the Steelers on the road would be a massive boost of confidence.

It doesn't feel like a plausible scenario, honestly. But weirder things have happened in the NFL. Maybe the Packers' defense can make some plays, jam eight dudes in the box and keep Le'Veon Bell from going nuts, turn Ben Roethlisberger over and get some kind of magic on offense, with a busted play or two to Jordy Nelson.

The Panthers, Falcons and Saints winning along with a Packers loss would submerge Green Bay's playoff odds to about five percent.

Who will win?

Winning probably isn't the question here, as everyone has Green Bay winning this game. Covering can be interesting though! Yours truly is the only NFL expert at CBS who is 3-0 (courtesy of Thanksgiving) this week and I've got Green Bay covering. I don't even know how, I just know that the Steelers aren't great at covering massive spreads in situations like this.

My colleague Pete Prisco disagrees, and has the Steelers waltzing 30-10 in this game.