Packers at Vikings in Week 6: Picks, how to watch and stream on NFL Sunday

The Green Bay Packers are off to a hot start to the season, having jumped out to a 4-1 record with the only loss coming on the road against the defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons . Green Bay has not yet built an insurmountable NFC North lead, though, as the Detroit Lions and this week's opponent, the Minnesota Vikings , are sitting right behind the Packers at 3-2.

The Vikings have been able to stake themselves out to that record despite the fact that starting quarterback Sam Bradford has only been able to play a game and a half, and running back Dalvin Cook went down for the year in Week 4. The Vikes have continued to play strong defense, though, allowing 19 points or fewer in four of their five games so far.

That defense will have its hands full on Sunday, as the Packers once again sport one of the NFL's best offenses. Aaron Rodgers is straight up dealing, leading the league in touchdowns despite injuries to several of his offensive linemen, wide receivers, and running backs. He led another miraculous game-winning drive against the Dallas Cowboys last week.

With the Minnesota offense likely being piloted by Case Keenum and without the services of Stefon Diggs , it will be up to the defense to slow down the Green Bay machine and keep the Vikes in the game.

How to watch, stream

Kickoff: Oct. 15, 1:00 p.m.



Oct. 15, 1:00 p.m. TV: Fox (Check local listings)



Fox (Check local listings) Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

The Vikes have the right kind of roster

The Vikings are one of the defenses that is uniquely equipped to play against the Packers. The best way to play against an elite quarterback is to get pressure on him, but do it without having to bring extra defenders on the rush and expose your defensive backs to bad matchups.

Minnesota has quality pass-rushers on the edge with Everson Griffen (at least one sack in every game so far this season), Danielle Hunter (an emerging star coming off a 12.5-sack season), and Brian Robison (between five and nine sacks in five of the last six seasons), as well as up the middle with Linval Joseph and Tom Johnson . They don't necessarily have to send extra men after the quarterback, but if they want to, they can send Anthony Barr with a well-timed blitz as well.

With Xavier Rhodes , Trae Waynes , and the ageless Terence Newman behind them, and Harrison Smith and Andrew Sendejo at safety, the Vikes are well-protected on the back end, as well. They have the horses to match up with a receiving corps that features a lot of weapons that can beat you in a variety of different ways. Rhodes, Waynes, and Newman have done battle with Jordy Nelson , Davante Adams , and Randall Cobb before, and they know what to expect in this matchup.

But the Packers just have too many weapons

Even with a makeshift offensive line for much of the season, Aaron Rodgers has not been stopped in 2017. He's completed 66.7 percent of his passes, averaged 7.2 yards per attempt, and thrown for a league-leading 13 touchdown passes. There have been weeks where he's peppered Randall Cobb with targets, others where he's force-fed Jordy Nelson, and others where he's worked the ball heavily to Davante Adams or (if someone wasn't healthy) Geronimo Allison .

Rodgers' ability to escape from pressure and freelance outside the pocket is probably the single best skill any quarterback in the league has right now, and it's why even if you manage to get into his face with the rush, the job is not nearly over. Couple it with his ability to throw plays open even when they're obviously well-covered, and it's just about impossible to stop him.

It becomes even more difficult when the Packers have a legitimate run game, which they have had this year whether it came from Ty Montgomery early on or more recently, Aaron Jones . The Packers have been the best run-blocking team in the NFL this season, per Football Outsiders, and the young backs have been able to take advantage. If you have to drop an extra man into the box to stop the run against Green Bay, you might as well not even line up to try to stop Rodgers.

If the Pack can get their run game going on Sunday, it's all but over. Even if they can't, Rodgers simply has too many playmakers around him for the Vikings to be able to keep up.

Who will win?

The Packers are 3-point road favorites, and all eight of the CBSSports.com experts are picking Green Bay to win, including Pete Prisco, who likes the Pack in a close matchup:

The Vikings might not have Sam Bradford this week, but Case Keenum has played well. This will be more of a matchup between Aaron Rodgers and that Minnesota defense. Green Bay is playing consecutive road games, but I think Rodgers finds a way again late to pull this one out. Pick: Packers 27, Vikings 23

