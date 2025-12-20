Control of the NFC North will be on the line when the Green Bay Packers battle the Chicago Bears on Saturday night. Chicago moved back into first place on Sunday when the Bears defeated the Cleveland Browns 31-3, while Green Bay dropped a 34-26 decision to the Denver Broncos. The Packers (9-4-1), who are 4-0 within the division, are 4-2-1 on the road this season. The Bears (10-4), who are 1-3 in the division, are 5-1 on their home field in 2025. Green Bay lost Micah Parsons (knee) for the season last week. The Bears won't have Rome Odunze (foot) or Luther Burden III (ankle), while D'Andrew Swift (groin) and Cole Kmet (ankle/knee) are among the players listed as questionable.

Kickoff from Soldier Field in Chicago is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Chicago is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Bears odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45 via DraftKings Sportsbook. Before making any Bears vs. Packers picks, check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Packers vs. Bears. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Bears vs. Packers:

Packers vs. Bears spread Chicago -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Packers vs. Bears over/under 45 points Packers vs. Bears money line Chicago -118, Green Bay -102 Packers vs. Bears picks See picks at SportsLine Packers vs. Bears streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Packers can cover

Quarterback Jordan Love continues to play at a high level. In 14 games, he has completed 66.4% of his passes for 3,304 yards and 23 touchdowns with six interceptions and a 101.9 rating. He has also rushed 45 times for 192 yards (4.3 average) with two explosive runs of 20 or more yards, including a long of 25. In a 31-24 win at Detroit on Thanksgiving Day, he completed 18 of 30 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns.

Also helping power the Packers' offense is running back Josh Jacobs (questionable, knee/ankle). In 13 games, Jacobs has carried 218 times for 890 yards (4.1 average) and 13 touchdowns. He has three explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 40, with 53 first-down conversions. He also has 33 receptions for 270 yards and one touchdown.

Why the Bears can cover

Second-year quarterback Caleb Williams leads the Chicago offense. In 14 starts this season, he has completed 58% of his passes for 3,150 yards and 21 touchdowns with six interceptions and an 88.8 rating. He has also carried 68 times for 334 yards (4.9 average) and three touchdowns. In the win over the Browns, he completed 17 of 28 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back D'Andre Swift (questionable, groin) powers the rushing attack. In 13 games, he has carried 191 times for 935 yards (4.9 average) and seven touchdowns. He also has 29 receptions for 254 yards and one touchdown. In a 24-15 win at Philadelphia on Nov. 28, he carried 18 times for 125 yards (6.9 average) and one touchdown. He carried 18 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Cleveland.

