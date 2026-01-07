A trip to the NFL's divisional round will be on the line when the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers battle their longtime rival and second-seeded Chicago Bears in a 2026 Wild Card Weekend matchup on Saturday. With a win, Green Bay would travel to top-seeded Seattle, while a victory for the Bears would send the lower remaining seed to Chicago in the divisional round. The Packers (9-7-1), who have lost four in a row, are 4-4-1 on the road this season. The Bears (11-6), who have dropped two straight, are 6-2 on their home field.

Kickoff from Soldier Field in Chicago is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Packers lead the all-time series 109-97-6, including wins in 12 of the past 14. The teams have split two postseason matchups. The Packers are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Packers vs. Bears odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5 via DraftKings Sportsbooks.

Packers vs. Bears spread Green Bay -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Packers vs. Bears over/under 45.5 points Packers vs. Bears money line Green Bay -118, Chicago -102 Packers vs. Bears picks See picks at SportsLine Packers vs. Bears streaming Amazon Prime

Why the Bears can cover

Second-year quarterback Caleb Williams helps power the Chicago offense. In 17 games, he has completed 58.1% of his passes for 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns with seven interceptions and a 90.1 rating. He has also carried 77 times for 388 yards (5.0 average) and three touchdowns. In a 42-38 loss at San Francisco on Dec. 28, he completed 25 of 42 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns.

Leading the Chicago rushing attack is led by D'Andre Swift. In 16 games, he carried 223 times for 1,087 yards and nine touchdowns. He has had five explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 25, with 62 first-down conversions. He also has 34 receptions for 299 yards and one touchdown. In a 24-15 win at Philadelphia on Nov. 28, he carried 18 times for 125 yards (6.9 average) and one touchdown.

Why the Packers can cover

Veteran quarterback Jordan Love has had a solid season for Green Bay and will be returning from a concussion. In 15 games, he has completed 66.3% of his passes for 3,381 yards and 23 touchdowns with six interceptions and a 101.2 rating. Love has also rushed 47 times for 199 yards, including two explosive plays, including a long of 25. in the 28-21 win over the Bears on Dec. 7, he completed 17 of 25 passes (68%) for 234 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

Josh Jacobs leads the Packers' rushing attack. In 15 games, Jacobs carried 234 times for 929 yards (4.0 average) and 13 touchdowns. He had three explosive runs of 20 yards or more, including a long of 40, and 55 first-down conversions. He also has 36 receptions for 282 yards (7.8 average) and one touchdown. In the Dec. 7 win over Chicago, he carried 20 times for 86 yards and a score.

How to make Packers vs. Bears picks

