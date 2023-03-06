Only a week away from the start of the NFL's free negotiation window, when the league's 32 teams can begin speaking with free agents, more smoke has emerged in the Aaron Rodgers saga. After general manager Brian Gutekunst said "all options are on the table" and Rodgers himself said "for everybody involved directly and indirectly, it's best for a decision earlier," it now appears that Rodgers' return to the Packers has plenty of conditions involved. Otherwise, the team he has called home for 18 seasons appears to be ready to move on from their all-time leader in passing touchdowns.

According to what a "high-level Packers source" told Bally Sports' Michael Silver, the days of "begging Rodgers to return on his terms" [the Packers' way of doing business with him the last two seasons] are over.

Essentially, Green Bay likely wants Rodgers to be all-in in terms of his offseason work with the team, specifically its young wide receiver group featuring second-year players like Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Watson, the 34th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, struggled to connect with Rodgers on the field until Week 10, when he caught three touchdown passes in a 31-28 overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys.

Silver reports that the Packers believe Rodgers somewhat checked out on them after signing a three-year, $150.8 million contract extension last March.

However, the door is slightly ajar for Rodgers to return to Green Bay for a 19th season as well, per Silver, if he wants to return and commit to being solely focused on fighting for another Super Bowl.

Should the four-time NFL MVP resist being all-in on working with teammates and coaches in a more hands on manner and desire to skip the offseason program again, the Packers probably wouldn't be very excited about bringing him back. Rodgers has defended his offseason habits in the past by saying he felt it was important for young teammates to get comfortable with Matt LaFleur's "on-paper" playbook before working with him and his "on-field" playbook in training camp.

Although with the New York Jets missing out on Derek Carr, who signed with the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Green Bay may very well opt to see what Jordan Love looks like as their starting quarterback alongside a deeper roster thanks to potential trade compensation from Gang Green.

"We're excited about him [Love]," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said on Feb. 28. "I've expressed to a lot of people that he needs to play. That's the next step in his progression. Jordan's done a great job, worked really hard so he's doing everything we're asking."

The next progression in the Aaron Rodgers' decision sweepstakes could come as soon as this week, given that he signed his three-year, $150 million contract extension on March 8 a year ago. Buckle up and prepare for takeoff.