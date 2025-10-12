The Green Bay Packers (2-2-1) will host the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) in an intriguing NFL Week 6 matchup on Paramount+. Cincinnati, which has lost three straight games, made headlines this week when it acquired quarterback Joe Flacco from the Cleveland Browns and named him Sunday's starter over Jake Browning. Meanwhile, Jordan Love and the Packers emerge from their Week 5 bye, which was preceded by a 40-40 overtime tie with the Dallas Cowboys. The Packers will be without wide receiver Christian Watson (knee) and offensive lineman Jacob Monk (hamstring) on Sunday.

When: Sunday, Oct. 12

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Packers vs. Bengals betting preview

Odds: Packers -14.5, over/under 44.5

The bulk of the blame for the Bengals woes has been placed on Browning's shoulders, as he has thrown for 757 yards with six touchdown and eight interceptions since taking over for Joe Burrow. The Bengals defense isn't faultless, however, since it is allowing the third-most total yards per game (391.2) and points per game (31.2) in the NFL. Cincinnati's offense has gotten an upgrade -- at least on paper -- with Flacco under center, but the same porous defense will be going up against a Packers team that can march the ball downfield.



Love had his best game of the season in Week 4, completing 31 of 43 passes for 337 yards with three touchdowns against Dallas. He's averaging 250.0 yards per game while Josh Jacobs controls the rush with 66.5 yards per game and four rushing touchdowns on the season. The defense has been suspect however, giving up more than 10 fourth-quarter points to both the Cowboys and the Browns.

Model's Bengals vs. Packers score prediction, picks

The Bengals are 1-4-0 ATS this season and it isn't clear whether the offense will get a boost from a change under center. However, the SportsLine model thinks the visitors can keep this game close. It projects Cincinnati will cover the spread in 51% of simulations. Bengals vs. Packers score prediction: Packers 32, Bengals 18

