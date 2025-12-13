It's a high-profile inter-conference showdown, and potential Super Bowl preview, when the Denver Broncos host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in NFL Week 15. The Broncos (11-2) have won 10 consecutive games and lead the AFC West by two games, but the Packers (9-3-1) are coming off consecutive big victories against Detroit and Chicago that put them atop the NFC North. Young quarterbacks Bo Nix of the Broncos and Jordan Love for Green Bay have made great strides, but elite defenses have gotten these teams in position for division crowns.

Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Packers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Packers vs. Broncos odds from DraftKings, and the over/under for total points scored is 42.5. Before making any Packers vs. Broncos picks of your own, make sure to look at the top NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

Odds: Packers -2.5, over/under 42.5

Both defenses are in the top 10 across the board, with Denver third in total defense (287.2 yards per game) and Green Bay fifth (282). The Broncos are better against the run (second vs. ninth) but Green Bay has a slight edge against the pass (seventh vs. 10th). The Denver offense scores 24.8 points per game, and Green Bay 23.7. Add it all up, and this should be a heavyweight clash. Neither team has been great against the spread, with Denver 5-8 (3-3 at home) and the Packers 6-7 (2-4 on the road). The total has gone Under in four of the past six meetings between the teams.

Broncos +2.5

Jordan Love Under 220.5 passing yards

Courtland Sutton anytime touchdown scorer

Model's Packers vs. Broncos score prediction, picks

Denver's defense is ferocious and has 55 sacks this season, 11 more than any other team. Green Bay has 33 sacks but has the fourth-most QB knockdowns in the NFL and gets pressure on almost a quarter of dropbacks (ninth). Neither team allows more than 19 points per game, so the offenses will need to work hard and earn their points. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Broncos covering the spread in 55% of simulations and winning outright 50% of the time, providing value at plus-money.

Packers vs. Broncos score prediction: Broncos 22, Packers 21

