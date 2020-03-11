Packers' Bryan Bulaga expecting at least $12M per season on contract in 2020 free agency, per report

A day after a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report indicated the Green Bay Packers have had "no formal discussions" with impending free agent Bryan Bulaga about a new deal with the team, we now have an idea why that might be the case.

According to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, the "conservative market" for Bulaga, 30, is expected to be about $12 million per season when 2020 free agency officially kicks off on March 18.

That number might not seem unreasonable in contrast to, say, the reported $20 million desires of Washington Redskins Pro Bowler Trent Williams, who's seeking a new deal after a hopeful trade out of D.C. It would, however, mark a significant raise for Bulaga, who cost the Packers an estimated $8.35 million in 2019 and earned an average annual salary of $6.74 million throughout his expiring five-year contract with Green Bay. In fact, a $12 million average would make the former first-round draft pick the fourth-highest-paid RT in the NFL.

Only five other teams have less salary cap space entering the offseason than the Packers, so forking over a big-money deal for Bulaga, who will turn 31 later this month, simply might not be high on their priority list, especially with the team owning extra picks in this April's draft. From Bulaga's perspective, this year's free agent RT class, which isn't particularly deep after Tennessee Titans standout Jack Conklin, might very well dictate he's worth top dollar.

Drafted 23rd overall by the Packers in 2010, Bulaga has spent his entire 10-year career in Green Bay. A rookie during the Packers' Super Bowl XLV victory, his availability has been hindered in recent seasons due to injuries; the veteran has missed 17 games over the last four years and sat out all of 2013, as well as part of 2017, because of separate ACL tears. He started all 16 games for the Packers in 2019, however, helping pave the way for new coach Matt LaFleur's run-heavy offense.