Packers' Bryan Bulaga reportedly has ACL tear, will miss rest of the season
The hits just keep on coming for the Green Bay Packers
The Packers expected the worst after right tackle Bryan Bulaga went down during Monday night's game against the Lions, and they got their confirmation Tuesday morning. Bulaga has torn his ACL and will miss the rest of the season, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero. Bulaga has battled numerous injuries this year, and quarterback Brett Hundley will be without another of his linemen moving forward.
It's just more bad news for a Packers team that has been in free-fall since Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone. Losing Rodgers has stagnated the Packers offense and Matthew Stafford shredded the defense on Monday.
After starting the year 4-1, the Packers have dropped three straight. The Vikings have only trended upward, and the Lions are trying to get some footing in at least the wild-card race. Obviously the Packers will play with a "never say die" attitude, but their offense has struggled mightily under Hundley.
Bulaga was replaced by Justin McCray on Monday, and Jason Spriggs has been designated to return. Depth at the offensive line is a concern for every NFL team, but for the Packers it just became a major concern with one of their longest-tenured players now down for the year.
-
NFL odds, picks for Week 10: Rams roll
Our computer model simulated every Week 10 NFL game 10,000 times with very surprising resu...
-
Grimes' silly story about Raiders OL
The wife of Buccaneers CB Brent Grimes says Carr's linemen were out to get him over his protest...
-
Pete Prisco's Week 10 NFL Picks
Broncos aren't good enough on offense to pull off upset against Patriots
-
Cousins proves why he should get paid
Cousins' performance against the Seahawks makes it clear (again) that he's a franchise QB
-
Draft Top 20: Arden Key is back
LSU's talented defensive end looks to be back to 100 percent, and he's a top-five prospect...
-
Irsay questioning Luck in private convos
Dungy may have accidentally revealed the Colts owner's true feelings
Add a Comment