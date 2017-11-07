Packers' Bryan Bulaga reportedly has ACL tear, will miss rest of the season

The Packers expected the worst after right tackle Bryan Bulaga went down during Monday night's game against the Lions, and they got their confirmation Tuesday morning. Bulaga has torn his ACL and will miss the rest of the season, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero. Bulaga has battled numerous injuries this year, and quarterback Brett Hundley will be without another of his linemen moving forward.

It's just more bad news for a Packers team that has been in free-fall since Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone. Losing Rodgers has stagnated the Packers offense and Matthew Stafford shredded the defense on Monday.

After starting the year 4-1, the Packers have dropped three straight. The Vikings have only trended upward, and the Lions are trying to get some footing in at least the wild-card race. Obviously the Packers will play with a "never say die" attitude, but their offense has struggled mightily under Hundley.

Bulaga was replaced by Justin McCray on Monday, and Jason Spriggs has been designated to return. Depth at the offensive line is a concern for every NFL team, but for the Packers it just became a major concern with one of their longest-tenured players now down for the year.