Packers camp battle to know: Improving 31st-ranked defense relies on corners

Kevin King and Davon House are the new kids on the block.

King was drafted by the Packers in the second round back in April and House was signed by the Packers back in March after spending the last two seasons with Jacksonville Jaguars. After finishing 31st in the NFL in pass defense last year, the Packers are looking to make big improvements in their secondary, which is why they added King and House to what will be the most heated position battle during training camp.

In 2015, House had a breakout season as he recorded four interceptions and 23 passes defended, which is a Jaguars team record. However, House took a few steps back in 2016, posting no passes defended and no interceptions and getting benched after four starts.

As of right now, House is a starter because he has the most experience in defensive coordinator Dom Capers' defense due to his time with the team from 2011-14. But King is the guy the Packers want and need to become a star.

The Washington alum has all the tools to be an elite corner. He has good size, good speed and can make plays on the ball. The thing is, King will have some catching up to do because he missed all of rookie minicamp and OTAs due to classes still going on at Washington. He was able to take part in minicamp, so he won't be very far behind compared to the other cornerbacks on the roster.

King and House also have to worry about Damarious Randall, Quinten Rollins and LaDarius Gunter. Randall and Rollins took a step back last year, but made strides during the offseason. Gunter was the default No. 1 cornerback last season due to injuries and inconsistent play. He was able to hold his own but he had trouble covering Odell Beckham Jr., Dez Bryant and Julio Jones in the playoffs.

So it's clear the cornerback position will be the most interesting battle to watch during camp. There's a very good chance King and House will be the starters when all is said and done. But even if that's true, the Packers still need to find out who the No. 1 cornerback is, which leads to both cornerbacks competing against each other.

Ever since Sam Shields went down with an concussion at the start of last season, the Packers have been searching for the shutdown corner. Only time will tell if King and House can win the job, but seeing them battle it out these next few weeks will be fun to watch.