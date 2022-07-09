Aaron Rodgers could take his infamous "I still own you!" heckle towards the Chicago Bears to a historic level in 2022. For the entirety of the Bears moniker and even before the league was called the NFL, the Chicago club has maintained its status as the winningest franchise in league history. Dating back to1920 when the league was called the American Professional Football Association, the Decatur Staleys (eventually the Chicago Bears) won a league-high 10 games. From then on out, they have looked up to no team in the historical win column.

That is expected to change in 2022.

Heading into this season, the Bears have 783 wins in the franchise's history. Right behind them is Green Bay, which comes into the year with 782 total wins. So, if the Packers can beat the Vikings in Week 1 and the Bears fall to the 49ers, they'll be knotted at 783 wins apiece and tied for the all-time wins record. As fate would have it, these two NFC North rivals are set to face one another in primetime in Week 2 at Lambeau Field. There, the opportunity for the Packers to ascend to the winningest franchise in league history would reside.

A big reason for Green Bay's eventual leap over Chicago comes from a surge beginning in 1992. Entering that year, the Bears had 85 more wins than the Packers. However, as NFL.com's Jack Andrade notes, thanks to the arrival of Brett Farve and the subsequent ascension of Aaron Rodgers, the Packers have enjoyed 30 years of Hall of Fame play at the quarterback position that has helped them gain tremendous ground.

Even if the start of the year doesn't set up for the changing of the guard to happen in Week 2, it does seem like only a matter of time before Green Bay snatches this title from Chicago. At Caesars Sportsbook, the Bears currently have a projected win total of 6.5 for this season and the Under for that wager is -140. Meanwhile, Green Bay has an O/U win total that currently sits at 11 -- nearly double what Chicago is expected to produce.

So, it's really a matter of when the Packers will gain this title than if they'll catch their division foe.