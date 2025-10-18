The Green Bay Packers (3-1-1) travel to play the Arizona Cardinals (2-4) in an NFC contest in Week 7. The Packers came off their bye week and knocked off the Cincinnati Bengals 27-18 last Sunday. The Cardinals have struggled, dropping four consecutive matchups. The Indianapolis Colts beat Arizona 31-27 in Week 6.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Green Bay is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Cardinals odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. The Packers are -347 money line favorites (risk $347 to win $100), while the Cardinals are +274 underdogs. Before making any Packers vs. Cardinals picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

When: Sunday, Oct. 19

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Odds: Green Bay -6.5, over/under 44.5

Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love has thrown for 1,259 passing yards with nine passing touchdowns. He's tossed a passing touchdown in every game this season. Running back Josh Jacobs has logged a team-high 359 rushing yards, and he's second in the NFL in rushing touchdowns (6). Jacobs has scored two rushing touchdowns in consecutive games.

Tight end Trey McBride is leading the NFL in receiving yards (347) while being eighth in the NFL in receptions (37). The 25-year-old has four games with over 50 receiving yards. Defensively, linebacker Josh Sweat is leading the way for the Cardinals with five sacks and two forced fumbles on the year. He's finished with a sack in four of the six games this season.

Model's Packers vs. Cardinals prediction, picks

The Cardinals roll into this game 2-1 ATS as the underdog and 3-2 ATS when they get the same amount of rest as their opponent. Meanwhile, Green Bay is 1-3 ATS in non-division games and 0-2 ATS as the away favorite in 2025. The model believes this trend will continue and has the Cardinals covering the spread in 53% of simulations. Packers vs. Cardinals score prediction: Packers 25, Cardinals 20

