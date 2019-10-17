Packers coach on missing top three receivers at practice Thursday: 'It's a case by case basis'

The Green Bay Packers now officially have a problem at wide receiver, as all three of their top wideouts are dealing with injuries.

Davante Adams again sat out of practice on Thursday while he continues to monitor his turf toe injury, and Geronimo Allison missed practice again after suffering a concussion during Monday night's win over the Detroit Lions. To make matters worse, Marquez Valdes-Scantling has also missed every practice session this week, as he is dealing with both ankle and knee injuries.

Late in the first half of Monday night's game, Valdes-Scantling got rolled up under running back Aaron Jones after he was tackled. He limped off the field, but did return in the second half.

This trio has accounted for 805 of Aaron Rodgers' 1,590 passing yards so far, and all three injuries were severe enough for the Packers to go out and sign free-agent wide receiver Ryan Grant on Wednesday.

When asked about the health of his wide receiver corps on Thursday, head coach Matt LaFleur said he's taking it slowly with his top three guys, and if one, two, or all three can't suit up on Sunday to take on the Oakland Raiders, then the next man up is going to have to be ready.

"It's a case by case basis," LaFleur told reporters. "Even with Davante, you want him out there for practice if he's going to play in the game just to make sure that he's confident in what he's doing, but it is what it is. You just gotta try to prepare guys the best you can whether it's by walking through or whether they are getting those live reps."

Aside from the recently-signed Grant, the three other receivers who are preparing to receive more reps are Jake Kumerow, Allen Lazard and Darrius Shepherd.

Lazard is someone to keep an eye on, as he has quickly earned Rodgers' trust. The 23-year-old made his first four receptions of the season last Monday night for a total of 65 yards and a touchdown. Rodgers targeted him five times in all, including several times on the game-winning drive, where he found a mismatch against cornerback Justin Coleman.

The Packers don't have to rely on just their receivers to catch passes. LaFleur has done a good job getting both Jones and Jamaal Williams involved in the passing game as well. Jones is actually third on the team in receiving yards, as he has hauled in 23 receptions for 163 yards through six games. Williams has caught 12 passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

For this reason, LaFleur didn't seem too flustered when discussing how he will handle the game plan with the possibility of his top three receivers being out.

"You always try to find different ways," said LaFleur. "At the end of the day, it's about how can you produce and how can you score points? So we have to get, I don't want to say creative, but we got to make sure we are using all our resources as an offense whether it's the running backs, tight ends -- whether we put a little more in on the running game, just to help take away the fact that we may be without a couple (receivers)."