Packers vs. Commanders live updates: Game score, analysis, highlights for 'Thursday Night Football'

Two franchises who are polar opposites, when it comes to roster construction, will collide Thursday night at Lambeau Field with the Washington Commanders (1-0) facing off against the host Green Bay Packers (1-0).

Washington is the NFL's oldest team with an average age of 28 years and 243 days while Green Bay is the NFl's youngest team for the third consecutive season with an average age of 25 years and 292 days. Thursday night will also feature a reunion of old "friends" with new Packers All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons reconnecting with one of his former NFC East foes in Washington 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Parsons obliterated the Commanders' front in his two matchups as a Dallas Cowboy in 2024: he totaled seven quarterback pressures and four-and-a-half sacks in those meetings. That production made Parsons the only player in the NFL to sack Daniels more than twice last season.

On the other side of the ball, Packers quarterback Jordan Love will become the first quarterback to start for Green Bay against Washington other than either Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers since Don Majkowski in 1988. Love also has eight consecutive regular season starts without an interception, and with a clean game Thursday night, he can tie Rodgers' nine-game stretch in 2018 for the longest interception-less streak by a Packers quarterback in the Super Bowl era.

Will Love, Parsons and the Packers power Green Bay to their first 2-0 start since 2020? Or will Daniels lead the Commanders to their first win at Lambeau Field since 1986? Stay tuned to our live blog below to find out!

