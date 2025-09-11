Skip to Main Content
Packers vs. Commanders live updates: Game score, analysis, highlights for 'Thursday Night Football'

Two NFC contenders face off to begin Week 2 of the NFL season

By
Two franchises who are polar opposites, when it comes to roster construction, will collide Thursday night at Lambeau Field with the Washington Commanders (1-0) facing off against the host Green Bay Packers (1-0).

Washington is the NFL's oldest team with an average age of 28 years and 243 days while Green Bay is the NFl's youngest team for the third consecutive season with an average age of 25 years and 292 days. Thursday night will also feature a reunion of old "friends" with new Packers All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons reconnecting with one of his former NFC East foes in Washington 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year quarterback Jayden Daniels. 

Parsons obliterated the Commanders' front in his two matchups as a Dallas Cowboy in 2024: he totaled seven quarterback pressures and four-and-a-half sacks in those meetings. That production made Parsons the only player in the NFL to sack Daniels more than twice last season. 

On the other side of the ball, Packers quarterback Jordan Love will become the first quarterback to start for Green Bay against Washington other than either Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers since Don Majkowski in 1988. Love also has eight consecutive regular season starts without an interception, and with a clean game Thursday night, he can tie Rodgers' nine-game stretch in 2018 for the longest interception-less streak by a Packers quarterback in the Super Bowl era. 

Will Love, Parsons and the Packers power Green Bay to their first 2-0 start since 2020? Or will Daniels lead the Commanders to their  first win at Lambeau Field since 1986? Stay tuned to our live blog below to find out! 

Where to watch Packers vs. Commanders live

Notable Packers injuries

The Packers will be without starting offensive linemen Zach Tom (oblique) and Aaron Banks (ankle) for tonight's game. Micah Parsons, who was listed as questionable due to his back, is officially active, along with CB Nate Hobbs (knee). 

Rookie Anthony Belton is in line to replace Tom at RT, while Donovan Jennings will replace Banks at LG. Belton got his first NFL regular season snaps last week against the Lions. Jennings, who is in his second season with the Packers, has never played in a regular season game. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 11, 2025, 10:58 PM
Sep. 11, 2025, 6:58 pm EDT
 
Packers RB Josh Jacobs looks to rumble into the end zone for 10th consecutive game

Green Bay Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs has racked up a rushing touchdown in nine straight games, which is the longest streak in Packers history. It's also tied for the fourth-longest streak by any player in the 21st century. 

Most Consecutive Games with Rush TD

Since 2000

                                                  Consecutive Games with Rush TD

2004-05 LaDainian Tomlinson   18

2021    Jonathan Taylor       11

2002    Priest Holmes         11

2024-25 Josh Jacobs           9 <<

2023    Kyren Williams         9

2022    Ezekiel Elliott             9

2005    Shaun Alexander       9

>> Active streak

 
New Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons ready for Jayden Daniels reunion

Micah Parsons faced Commanders 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year quarterback Jayden Daniels twice while with the Dallas Cowboys last season. Parsons was nuisance for Daniels last season: he amassed seven quarterback pressures and four-and-a-half sacks in those meetings. 

That production made Parsons the only player in the NFL to sack Daniels more than twice last season.   

Micah Parsons vs Commanders Last Season

            Week 12   Week 18

Tackles     8           4

Sacks       2.0         2.5

Pressures   3          4

 
Packers defense heating up

Green Bay has allowed 250 or fewer total yards in four of their last five games. Going back a little further, the Packers are allowing an average of 67.4 rushing yards per game in their last eight games. That's the fewest the Packers have allowed in an eight-game span since the 1995, 1996 seasons. The 1995 Packers lost in the NFC title game to the eventual Super Bowl champ Dallas Cowboys, and the 1996 Packers won the Super Bowl. 

 
Washington seeks first win at Green Bay in nearly 40 years

The last time Washington won at Lambeau Field was all the way back in 1986 when the starting quarterback was Jay Schroeder. The franchise's last road win at the Packers was in 1988 when Green Bay played some of their home games at Milwaukee County Stadium. Overall, Washington is on a six-game losing streak in road games at the Packers. 
See All NFL Videos