Packers-Cowboys: Picks, odds, how to watch and stream game online on NFL Sunday

Two of the biggest NFC heavyweights in NFL lore, both past and modern, will square off on Sunday afternoon when the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers meet. Few teams are as popular as America's Team and there is even more intrigue behind the Cowboys at this stage of things, with the world waiting to find out exactly what will happen with Ezekiel Ellliott's appeal and the Cowboys struggling out to a 2-2 record to start 2017. After a 13-3 record last year, this season all but promises to produce some regression at this point.

The Packers are 3-1 and playing well despite a dearth of healthy players -- Aaron Rodgers ' line is banged up, his receivers are dealing with early-season injuries and some of the best Packers defensive players have struggled to stay on the field. Green Bay is being buoyed by Rodgers with the hope of them getting healthy as the season moves along and becoming really dangerous.

How to watch, stream

Kickoff: Oct. 8, 4:25 p.m. ET



Oct. 8, 4:25 p.m. ET TV: FOX (Check local listings)



FOX (Check local listings) Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Can the Cowboys defense rebound?

The good news for Dallas is that it is playing a really dinged-up Green Bay team. The bad news? Aaron Rodgers is playing. Last week the Cowboys looked like they might take control of the Los Angeles Rams , both when they were up 17-6 and 24-13. But they failed to really exert their will and let the Rams back into the game, particularly by allowing Todd Gurley , arguably the MVP four weeks into the season, to do what he does best. Gurley broke loose and ended up cruising over 200 total yards courtesy of a 53-yard reception from Jared Goff .

Two weeks ago the Cowboys defense was the story of their Monday night win over the Arizona Cardinals ; Demarcus Lawrence manhandled Arizona's offense line. In Week 1 Dallas got all over Eli Manning as well. There were signs this unit, despite a reasonable lack of resources, might be capable of breaking out at different points during the first quarter of the season.

Rodgers and the Packers will present lots of problems. Dallas isn't deep in the secondary and no one challenges the discipline of a defensive backfield like Rodgers.

Will the Packers be healthy?

Green Bay's depth as the season wears on will be a major factor in the NFC North. This is a dangerous team, but one that has battled injuries early in the season. If Rodgers starts getting his offensive line and weapons back around midseason, you could see the Packers take off on a long run of wins. For now, he'll be looking for Jordy Nelson frequently and it sounds like Davante Adams will play despite getting crushed by Danny Trevathan 10 days prior. The running back situation is up in the air but Ty Montgomery is practicing and Aaron Jones appears to be a dangerous rookie weapon.

They really could be getting healthier this week, which might be a result of the 10-day break between beating the Chicago Bears last Thursday and this Week 5 matchup.

Adams was a surprise listing as limited at practice and the biggest headline there, but there are other players who are more important for this particular matchup. More important, in my mind, are the guys who protect Rodgers in David Bahktiari and Bryan Bulauga, both of whom were listed as limited participants in practice on Wednesday. If they play, the Packers get a huge bump in terms of protecting Rodgers.

The most important guy, though, is Mike Daniels . The anchor of the defensive line, he wrecks havoc when he plays, and the Packers need to disrupt the Cowboys offensive line to slow down Ezekiel Elliott and force Dak Prescott to throw. Nick Perry is also limited; the Packers need him to play as well.

The Pick

I'm a pretty huge fan of taking points whenever Vegas wants to give them to Aaron Rodgers, and Vegas is giving them to Aaron Rodgers this week. Pete Prisco does not disagree, and sees Rodgers leading the Packers to a 30-24 victory.

The Cowboys lost to the Rams at home last week, which showed their defensive flaws. That's not a good thing against Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay has fought through a bunch of injuries, but should get a lot of guys back for this one. They get it done on the road.

See all of our NFL Expert Picks for Week 5 right here.