Packers' Davante Adams active for matchup with Chargers after missing four games due to turf toe

The Green Bay Packers' wait is finally over, as wideout Davante Adams is officially active for the team's Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Adams went down with a foot injury during the Packers' 34-27 loss the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4. It was classified as turf toe, and the Packers' star receiver wanted to take his time in recovery so that this injury didn't develop into something that would hamper him for the rest of the season.

"I'm not sure just yet," Adams responded when asked last month when he would play again, via Josh Moser of FOX 11. "It is a major injury so it's something that we got to pay attention to and make sure we monitor in the correct way to make sure that it's not something that gets re-aggravated later on in the season or I come back a little too early and really mess the thing up. So we are really just trying to pace it at this point, I can't really tell you when I'm going to play, I don't know, it doesn't feel how I want it to feel at the moment."

The Packers' offense exploded in Adams' absence, as Green Bay has won each of its last four games. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is playing some of his best football right now, and has throw for 734 yards and eight touchdowns in just the last two games. In the first four games of the season, Rodgers passed for just six touchdowns. In the last four, has has thrown 10.

Adams caught 25 passes for 378 yards in the first four games of the season, and his return should make this Packers' offensive attack even more effective.