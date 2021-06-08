The Aaron Rodgers - Green Bay Packers drama continues to drag on, as the reigning NFL MVP was counted absent when mandatory minicamp kicked off this week. Rodgers reportedly told members within the organization earlier this offseason that he did not want to return to the team, and his holdout has officially begun. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Packers could opt to fine Rodgers $93,085 for his absences or could waive the fine if they so choose.

Rodgers' beef with the Packers has to do with the front office, and he has even reportedly threatened retirement unless the situation is repaired "to his liking." This has the potential to be a major distraction for the Packers as they prepare for the 2021 regular season, and Rodgers' teammates have had to answer questions about this notable holdout. The players have remained supportive of their quarterback, and All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams made a strong statement on Tuesday -- letting everyone know where he stands in the midst of this debacle.

"I've got his back through everything so he knows that, at the end of the day, if there's ever a wonder if he's lost a teammate or something because of all that's come out, he knows where I stand," Adams said, via ESPN's Rob Demovsky. "I'll stand on the f*****g mountain and scream on the mountaintop that I've got his back."

Packers players are in a bit of a tricky spot. While they love their star quarterback and leader, bad-mouthing their employer in any way would probably be ill-advised. Adams also said on Tuesday that siding with Rodgers doesn't necessarily mean he is being critical of the Packers brass.

"I think that any GM, any president, any owner, they should want the type of guys that are backing their players, especially a player like that," Adams said. "That's just a good trait to have. It's not like I'm saying, 'Forget the front office,' like I don't respect what they have going on."

So, will Rodgers get his wish in the form of a trade, or could he even retire? Hopefully, he softens his stance and returns to the fold, because anything else could potentially hurt the franchise more than just the Packers losing their star quarterback. Adams said earlier this offseason that Rodgers leaving could "potentially" impact his future in Green Bay, as he's slated to become a free agent next offseason.

"Obviously, I'd love to continue to play with him," Adams told CBS Sports last month. "We've had a lot of success together and we've been able to accomplish a lot as a team. But mainly, I'm focused on controlling what I can control and that's doing everything I can to be ready for the season."