Packers' Davante Adams on anthem policy: 'You can't fine somebody for a peaceful protest'

It's been more than two weeks since the NFL announced its new anthem policy, which will allow players to remain in the locker room during the national anthem but those who are on the sidelines will be required to stand. Teams -- not players -- will be fined for any actions deemed disrespectful.

The policy has drawn criticism from many players and the NFLPA. In Green Bay, where there was one team protest in the 2017 season, according to SportsPundit.com, and none after September, confusion surrounds the new rule.

"You can't fine somebody for a peaceful protest," Packers wide receiver Davante Adams said, via the Green Bay Press-Gazette's Ryan Wood. "We're not out here holding signs, saying we don't care about the troops or we don't care about our country or whatever. It's a peaceful protest, and it's something as simple as people just expressing themselves and how they wanted to do it. It brought light to the situation, but at the same time, it's headed in a negative direction with people getting in trouble for it now. The league should've just stayed in their place where they were before and allowed people to do whatever it was that they were doing."

Just so there's no confusion: Players won't be fined -- teams will, according to the new policy.

Packers tight end Lance Kendricks, who sat before the team's Sept. 24 game against the Bengals last season to bring awareness to disaster relief in Puerto Rico, believed the protest accomplished what it set out to.

"The whole reason for protesting was so we could bring awareness to things," he said. "And I thought people brought awareness to what they needed to bring awareness to."

As for what to expect during the 2018 season, Packers coach Mike McCarthy said he expects "collaboration" between players and team president Mark Murphy, and stressed the importance of everyone in the organization being "on the same page" when it comes to the national anthem.

Adams reiterated he wishes the league hadn't changed the anthem policy.

"It's a free country," he said. "I feel like you shouldn't be punished over something like that. I don't know if it's a money issue with the league or whatever it is, but at the end of the day, it is what it is. People will make their decisions, and we'll see how everything pans out."