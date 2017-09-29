Packers' Davante Adams released from hospital, is 'at home feeling great'
Adams was the victim of a hit from Danny Trevathan that will likely get the Bears linebacker suspended
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was released from the hospital on Friday. Adams said on Twitter that he is "feeling great."
Adams was carted off the field and taken to the hospital during the Packers' win over the Chicago Bears after taking a brutal and dirty helmet-to-helmet hit from Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan, who was the first player in four years to be penalized for a crown of the helmet hit, according to former head of officiating Mike Pereira. (Click here for the replay.)
Adams' mouthpiece popped out of his mouth before he hit the ground, while teammates Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb were motioning for medical personnel to attend to Adams almost as soon as the hit occurred. He remained on the ground for several minutes before being placed on a stretcher and carted off, waving his arms to the crowd on his way out of the stadium.
Packers coach Mike McCarthy confirmed the obvious on Friday, stating that Adams is in the concussion protocol, per ESPN.com.
"Davante Adams is technically in the concussion protocol," McCarthy said. "He's home. Had a chance to visit with Davante briefly last night. He's rambunctious and ready to move forward. But yes, he's home and everything looks good."
Adams' status for Week 5's game against the Cowboys is up in the air, but the safe bet seems to be on him missing at least some time before returning to play.
