Davante Adams will not play for the Green Bay Packers in Monday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons after the Pro Bowl wide receiver was a game-time decision with a hamstring injury. Adams revealed on social media he would not play in the game early Monday morning, ending any speculation whether he would attempt to play through the injury -- which also caused him to miss the team's Week 3 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Adams later deleted the social media post.

"Sorry fans and friends I won't be on the field tonight," Adams originally wrote on Twitter. "I've done everything I need to do and proved I'm ready but I guess I don't know my body as well as others. Good luck out there my boys."

Adams was limited in practice throughout the week, but the Packers will remain cautious with him, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. In the only full game Adams played, he finished with 14 catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1. He suffered the injury in Week 2, having to leave the game early.

The Packers, already thin at wide receiver with Allen Lazard on injured reserve (core muscle injury), will turn to Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Darrius Shepherd to fill the void at wide receiver. Shepherd has played just 23 snaps on the young season while No. 5 wide receiver Malik Taylor has played just 20 snpas.