Davante Adams, who is still recovering from an ankle injury sustained last weekend, is expected to be on the field when the Packers face the Colts this Sunday. Adams, a three-time Pro Bowl receiver, has officially been listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Adams was limited during Wednesday's practice before sitting out Thursday's practice. He practiced in a limited capacity on Friday. Adams, who missed two games earlier this season with a hamstring injury, injured his ankle during last Sunday's win over the Jaguars. After temporarily leaving the game, Adams returned and scored the game-winning touchdown.

"I think he's made good progress," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of Adams on Friday. "He should be good to go."

Adams said that being able to return to last Sunday's game gives him confidence as far as his availability for this Sunday's game is concerned.

"I'm just playing it slow right now and just letting it heal up as much as possible," Adams told reporters on Wednesday. "We're doing all the right things to make sure I can be on top of the game by Sunday. I'm not even going to go there as far as guaranteeing that if I'm playing or not, but that's the idea."

While he was effective after returning to last Sunday's game, Adams did not hide the fact that he played through considerable pain.

"It was definitely uncomfortable," he said. "It's definitely not a 9-1-1, but it was something that we had to pay attention to, for sure."

Adams is not the Packers' only receiver who is questionable for Sunday's game. Allen Lazard, who has not played since suffering a core muscle injury during Green Bay's Week 3 win over the Saints, was limited during this week's practices after being activated by the team on Tuesday. Sunday could be the first time in over two months that Lazard, Adams running back Aaron Jones and quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been on the field together.

"I think Allen is an X-factor for us because as much as he's done really good in the first three weeks catching the ball, he's such a great run blocker," Rodgers said of Lazard earlier this week. "That's some stuff that we've been missing. So if we can get him back, obviously I think that would help not just in the passing game but running the football, too."