Packers' Davante Adams unsure when he will play again, wants to make sure turf toe is completely healed
Adams doesn't want to put himself at risk of re-aggravating the injury
There was obviously concern when wide receiver Davante Adams left the field limping during the Green Bay Packers' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4. The Packers hoped that it wouldn't be an issue that would force their leading receiver to miss multiple games, but unfortunately, that's exactly the scenario they currently find themselves in. While Green Bay was able to register a big, 34-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 without Adams, they will have to continue to battle without him, as his turf toe injury will force him to miss more time.
On Thursday, Adam updated the media on his health, and he said that he's taking his recovery slow as to not aggravate the injury.
"I'm not sure just yet," Adams responded when asked when he would play again, via Josh Moser of FOX 11. "It is a major injury so it's something that we got to pay attention to and make sure we monitor in the correct way to make sure that it's not something that gets re-aggravated later on in the season or I come back a little too early and really mess the thing up. So we are really just trying to pace it at this point, I can't really tell you when I'm going to play, I don't know, it doesn't feel how I want it to feel at the moment."
Adams also clarified what turf toe is, and went into detail with what he's dealing with:
While running back Aaron Jones' 182 yards of total offense and four touchdowns carried the Packers to victory in Week 5, the offense did look different. Without Adams, Rodgers was hesitant to throw downfield as much as he had in the past. In fact, he targeted his running backs and tight ends a combined 19 times out of his 31 passing attempts.
The Packers face another tough team in the Detroit Lions on "Monday Night Football" this week. They are a sound defensive team, specifically in the secondary, and they held Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes without a touchdown two weeks ago. It sounds like Green Bay will again have to establish a game plan that does not include Adams.
