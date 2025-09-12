This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🤕 Five things to know Friday

Brock Purdy could miss up to five weeks. That's the worst-case scenario for the 49ers quarterback, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Purdy is reportedly expected to miss at least two weeks, and potentially up to five, with a variant of turf toe. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said that his signal-caller is a "long shot" to suit up for Sunday's clash with the Saints. Mac Jones is in line to start in Purdy's absence. The NCAA launched a sports betting investigation into 13 college basketball players. Student-athletes from Eastern Michigan, Temple, Arizona State, New Orleans, North Carolina A&T and Mississippi Valley State are under the NCAA's microscope for allegedly "betting on and against their own teams" and committing other alleged infractions, including point shaving. NFL quarterback storylines are off the charts in Week 2. Joe Burrow defeated Trevor Lawrence in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. J.J. McCarthy won the title over Michael Penix Jr. two years ago. Both sets of quarterbacks will meet each other in the NFL this week in search of a repeat or revenge. But that's not all. Matthew Stafford and Joe Flacco could both make history with wins. Only 10 quarterbacks have ever defeated 31 different teams, and they can join that exalted group with victories over the Titans and Ravens, respectively. Gotham FC are the biggest risers in this week's NWSL Power Rankings. And the club's improving form comes at a key juncture with the playoffs just over a month away. Rose Lavelle is healthy and Jaedyn Shaw is in via trade as Gotham FC moves onto the right side of the cut line. Check out the other moves in the latest power rankings. WNBA MVP votes are due Friday, and it's a tight race. Napheesa Collier, A'ja Wilson and Alyssa Thomas all make strong cases for the award. Here's who Jack Maloney is voting for and why.

🏈 Do not miss this: Packers defense dominates injury-riddled Thursday night showdown

It's safe to say the Micah Parsons effect is real. The late offseason newcomer logged another sack in his young Packers tenure, but that was far from his only impact against Washington. He had Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels under pressure all night in a 27-18 victory at Lambeau Field as the leader of what looks like one of the NFL's most fearsome defenses. And that's no overreaction, notes our Jeff Kerr.

In fact, the Packers look like legit Super Bowl contenders, says our Garrett Podell. (After the contest, Packers fans let Jerry Jones know how they felt about the trade after two games.)

The Commanders, meanwhile, struggled in all three phases of the game, writes our Zachary Pereles. No Washington ballcarrier ran for more than 17 yards, and the visitors were stuck on three points until a late rally in the fourth quarter. The game was never in much question for Green Bay, nor was last week's impressive opener against the Lions.

On the Washington side, a couple of injuries poured salt in the wound. Running back Austin Ekeler and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. were both carted into the locker room with apparent significant injuries. The team confirmed Ekeler hurt his Achilles tendon in a non-contact incident and quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game, and Wise appeared to suffer a leg injury while attempting to block an extra point.

The Packers did not leave their victory scot-free, either. Jayden Reed, who led the team in receiving last season and in Week 1, left in the first quarter with a fractured collarbone. Coach Matt LaFleur said Reed is headed to injured reserve but is expected back this season.

🥊 Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford preview

Two of the best boxers in the world go head-to-head on Saturday in perhaps the biggest fight of the year. Canelo Alvarez is set to defend his undisputed super middleweight championship against Terence Crawford, who would become a three-weight-class undisputed champion if he reigns victorious. The main card gets underway at 9 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and the expectation is that it will shatter the city's previous boxing attendance record inside a packed house.

Our combat experts have this fight covered from all angles, and they told the story from each corner's perspective.

The Crawford angle: "Should Crawford pull the upset this weekend and make boxing history as the first in the four-belt era to become undisputed champion in three different weight divisions, and do so by defeating a fellow pound-for-pound stalwart who is 11-0 as a super middleweight and the best boxer of the post-Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao era, it will be seen as a historic feat. … It's the kind of capstone victory that would allow Crawford to almost double his legacy and possibly gain consideration among the P4P best in the history." -- Brian Campbell

The Alvarez angle: "Yes, Alvarez has had a fantastic career. But leaving a lasting impression of dull performances, avoiding tough challenges and losing to a much smaller fighter would be a stain on how Alvarez is remembered in the long run. … He has to show up to fight and has to win. There's no other way for one of the era's greats to prevent a continued reevaluation of his place in the sport." -- Brent Brookhouse

Want more on this monumental fight? We've got you covered with five storylines to note and the best bets for Alvarez vs. Crawford.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

