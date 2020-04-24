Packers draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Green Bay's Round 2-3 selections

Keep track of exactly who the Packers are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft

The Packers made arguably the most shocking pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday, trading up to select Aaron Rodgers' heir apparent in Jordan Love. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

Green Bay Packers 2020 draft picks tracker

RoundOverallPlayer SelectedGrade
1 26* QB Jordan Love, Utah State D
2 62

3 94

5 175

6 192*

6 208*

6 209

7 236*

7 242*

* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick

Green Bay Packers 2020 draft trade notes

  • No. 26 acquired from Dolphins as part of draft-day trade
  • No. 192 acquired from Raiders as part of Trevor Davis trade
  • No. 208 acquired from Titans as part of Reggie Gilbert trade
  • No. 236 acquired from Browns as part of Justin McCray trade
  • No. 242 acquired from Ravens as part of Ty Montgomery trade

