Aaron Rodgers was admittedly unsure of his NFL future after the Packers' 2022 season ended in Week 18. The star quarterback later emphasized that he'd be open to playing elsewhere if the right opportunity arose. And now, with just two weeks of playoff football left until the start of the offseason, Green Bay is expected to consider a trade of Rodgers, according to ESPN.

"It's hard to imagine that he's gonna retire and walk away and surrender $110 million in guaranteed money," Adam Schefter said on "SportsCenter" Tuesday. "So that means he's either back with Green Bay, or the team explores the idea of trading him. Now, Jordan Love is getting closer and closer to playing. ... (So) yes, one of these scenarios that the Green Bay Packers are expected to explore this offseason is the idea ... they could have to part ways with Aaron Rodgers in the form of a trade."

"That doesn't mean it will happen," Schefter continued. "But if he wants that, and they're on the same page, then it's certainly realistic. ... And if they do go ahead and trade him, it would be to the AFC."

Rodgers is just one year removed from signing a three-year, $150M extension with the Packers. He also went out of his way in his first post-Week 18 remarks to highlight Green Bay as his preferred NFL home. But Love, who briefly replaced Rodgers due to injury this season, is already heading toward his fourth NFL season after the Packers moved up to make him their first-round draft pick in 2020. And the team could be looking to replenish its draft assets and salary cap space after a disappointing 9-8 finish in 2022.

Should Rodgers and the Packers look to part ways after 18 seasons together, a number of AFC teams would likely make a play for the four-time NFL MVP. The Jets, Raiders, Titans and Patriots stand out as logical suitors: New York is positioned for a playoff run but has a pledged need for QB help; Las Vegas is set to trade Derek Carr and last year acquired Rodgers' top target Davante Adams; Tennessee could move on from Ryan Tannehill; New England is restructuring its offensive staff.