The Green Bay Packers made an offer to the Cincinnati Bengals for edge rusher Trey Hendrickson before landing Micah Parsons in the offseason's blockbuster trade, according to Ian Rapoport. The Bengals and Hendrickson agreed to a major contract revision last month following a lengthy and contentious deliberation process, boosting the NFL's reigning sacks leader's annual salary from $14 million to $30 million in 2025.

Hendrickson, who's still set to be an unrestricted free agent next offseason, previously asked for a trade and had not participated in the team's spring practices. When Cincinnati allowed others to reach out, that's when the Packers reportedly engaged. A sticking point for the Packers, however, was defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who ironically ended up being moved to the Cowboys in the Parsons trade.

Hendrickson has played a key role on Cincinnati's defense over the past four seasons, tallying 57 total sacks, 53 tackles for loss and 11 forced fumbles over that stretch. Green Bay ultimately signed Parsons to record-setting four-year, $188 million contract.

"I've never been in a locker room with guys like this," Parsons said this week. "I came in Tuesday for treatment and I saw almost every guy in the locker room. I said this is the first time I've ever seen this and that just shows how much these guys wanna be here. They say it's because there ain't nothing else to do [in Green Bay], but there's other things you could do."

Landing Parsons is arguably Green Bay's biggest offseason acquisition since signing Reggie White in 1993, which kicked off the NFL's free agency era. Though he's been hampered by a back injury, Parsons is expected to play for the Packers in Week 1 vs. the Lions in a limited capacity.