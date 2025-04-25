The Green Bay Packers selected wide receiver Matthew Golden with the No. 23 pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday night, a historic selection for the franchise that hosted the annual event at Lambeau Field.

The selection of Golden in Round 1 ends the longest active drought for a franchise selecting a wide receiver in the first round at 23 years. The last time the Packers selected a wide receiver in the first round was Javon Walker in 2002 -- back when Brett Favre was the quarterback and Mike Sherman was the head coach.

The Packers never selected a wide receiver in the first round in the Aaron Rodgers era at quarterback, making the drought notable over the years. Christian Watson and Jayden Reed were second-round picks who are on the current roster. Watson was selected in 2022 and Reed in 2023.

Here's how long it's been since the Packers drafted a wide receiver in Round 1. They drafted Walker on April 20, 2002 and Golden was born on Aug. 1, 2003.

The Packers' last 1,000-yard receiver was Davante Adams in 2021. Green Bay also snapped the longest drought in the common draft era (since 1967) without selecting a running back, wide receiver or tight end in the first round.

This draft was historic for Green Bay, which finally adds a non-quarterback skill-position player in the first round for the first time in decades.