Despite a late-season turnaround, the Green Bay Packers have decided to make changes on the defensive side of the ball. On Wednesday, the Packers parted ways with defensive coordinator Joe Barry, per CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Jones reports that other members of the Packers defensive staff are able to look for other jobs, but may not be allowed to make a lateral move to another team.

Barry spent three seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Packers. The Packers were tied in having the No. 17 defense in yards allowed per game (335.1), and the No. 10 scoring defense in points allowed per game (20.6). Green Bay noticeably turned things around at the end of the regular season. From Weeks 1-14, the Packers ranked No. 31 in opponent rushing yards per game (141.8), but from Weeks 15-18, they ranked No. 4 (84.3). From Weeks 17-18, the Packers allowed the fewest points per game (9.5) and yards per game (201.5) in the NFL.

The Packers defense carried that momentum into the postseason, forcing two turnovers from the Dallas Cowboys in what was the Cowboys' first home loss of the season. The Packers' 2023 campaign was ended at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers this past weekend.

In November, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he was "absolutely not" planning to fire Barry midseason. Apparently, he wanted to wait until after the season.

This is a developing story.